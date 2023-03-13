Cupitt's Estate hosted a special event recently to celebrate International Women's Day and bring women in the community together.
The 'Sip and Chat: Embrace Equity' event featured a panel discussion, cocktails and a grazing menu featuring local and sustainable ingredients.
The panel discussion focussed on embracing equity and featured beloved locals from diverse backgrounds, Trish Butler, Marita Smith, Virgina Connor, and Dean Howcroft.
The panellists shared their experiences and insights on creating a more just and equitable society.
"We loved hosting this event and providing a platform for women in our community to come together and celebrate International Women's Day; there was a sense of community, solidarity, and a positive and empowering atmosphere," Libby Cupitt from Cupitt's Estate said. "
"We believe bringing women together and promoting dialogue and understanding can create a more inclusive and equitable society."
About Cupitt's Estate
Cupitt's Estate specialises in handcrafted wines, beers, and seasonal cuisine from local and sustainable ingredients.
The estate is committed to sustainability and supporting the local community through various initiatives and partnerships.
