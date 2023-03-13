Milton Ulladulla Times
Home/News/Local News

Courtney Dansey takes part in the Cancer Council's Stars of Nowra event

Updated March 14 2023 - 8:16am, first published March 13 2023 - 1:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Courtney Dansey with her "gorgeous princess" Kyesha-Lee Minuti. Picture supplied

Courtney Dansey is ready to dance for a "gorgeous princess".

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Ulladulla news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.