Courtney Dansey is ready to dance for a "gorgeous princess".
The Shoalhaven neonatal and paediatric nurse is taking part in the Cancer Council's Stars of Nowra event and one of her inspirations is Ulladulla's Kyesha-Lee Minuti.
Kyesha-Lee was diagnosed with leukemia in June 2019 she was just 22 months old.
She underwent a year of chemotherapy and Courtney said "her bestie" Kyesha-Lee spent far to long away from home.
Kyesha-Lee, two months after the chemotherapy ended, relapsed in September 2021.
Courtney has watched and supported Kyesha-Lee throughout her battle with illness.
"Kyesha-Lee is the most gorgeous princess and one of my little besties and not to mention an absolute warrior to childhood cancer," she said.
"After what you can imagine was far more than anyone should have to experience she then had a bone marrow transplant, which thankfully her older brother Dylan was able to donate, who can I add was just a year older than her.
"Now 15 months after the transplant she doing good. She is at school and has everyone wrapped around her little finger."
Courtney said brave Kyesha-Lee was just one of the many reasons why the community should support the Cancer Council's Stars of Nowra event and make a donation.
Go to https://stars.cancercouncil.com.au/fundraisers/courtneydansey?fbclid=IwAR0tJo6KtjEDY1w5Y_nOrp5zJZ-YQQwERye32VQWYBxLJBxy6F7NREedzGs to support both Courtney and Kyesha-Lee.
As a healthcare worker, Courtney has a first-hand view of how cancer can impact patients and their families.
The "little ones with cancer" that Courtney has cared for are the ones motivating her to participate in Stars of Nowra 2023.
She joins John Lamont - Nowchem; Jodie Simms - MTA Travel; Emma Talbert - high school teacher; Zaid Forrester - The Deli on Kinghorne; Monica Willis - Hoorah Events; Colleen Allan - South Coast First Aid; David Ellerington - Aruma; Kim McArthur - South Coast Brides; Tracey Wise - One Agency Elite Property Group; Leanne Perry - Parkhaven Resort; Charles 'Max' Maxwell - 2ST Radio and this year's dancers
They will take to the stage in May for the charity spectacular.
The 12 Stars will learn from the experts at the Shoalhaven's many dance schools: Your Talent Team, KC Dance Company, SCIPA School of Dance, DanceWorks South Coast, Classical Ballet by Gabriella, thePROJECT by Ebony Austin, Be You Ballroom, and Shoalhaven Cheer Academy.
Stars of Nowra will be in its seventh year in 2023, and to date has raised over $800,000 for Cancer Council.
Their last event was the biggest year yet with a sold-out event and over $310,000 raised.
