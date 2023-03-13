Milton Ulladulla Times
Home/News/Local News

Alan Clark's new book traces print newspaper history

March 14 2023 - 9:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
'Delivering The News: Old-style Newspaper People in the Nowra District' is the latest from Alan Clark, to be published by Shoalhaven Historical Society.

A new book released on Saturday reveals that the Milton/Ulladulla press has often been intertwined with that of the Nowra district.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Ulladulla news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.