A new book released on Saturday reveals that the Milton/Ulladulla press has often been intertwined with that of the Nowra district.
'Delivering The News: Old-style Newspaper People in the Nowra District' is the latest from Alan Clark, to be published by Shoalhaven Historical Society.
The story starts with John Maclean who was the founding editor of the Shoalhaven Telegraph in 1879, and seven years later he established the Broughton Creek Register which evolved to become the South Coast Register.
In May 1891, Maclean enlarged his newspaper empire with the purchase of the Ulladulla and Milton Times which he published until the end of 1892.
He may not have been hands-on at Milton, with his contemporaries suggesting the venture was about political aspirations with Maclean aiming to progress from local council into Federal Parliament.
The Times was then taken over by Henry Rauch who had spent more than 20 years at the Illawarra Mercury and with a growing family was ready to take on his own paper.
Read More:
During seven years he became involved in the community, built up his paper and saw the first of his sons start in the printing trade.
After finishing work one Saturday in March 1900, Rauch accompanied by local tailor Walter Perry set out on a walk to Nowra, presumably to prove their fitness.
However the real reason was to negotiate the purchase of the Telegraph from his predecessor at Milton, John Maclean, and the Rauch family would work in the newspaper industry at Nowra for more than 60 years.
Two young men who had started their working lives at the Times were Edward James "Ted" Hannan and Wilfred Ernest "Ernie" Turnbull who ventured north in 1907 to become publishers of the Berry Register.
While that partnership did not last long, Ernie's mother, Emma Malvina Turnbull remained as proprietor of the Register until 1918 - one of only three females to have that role in the NSW provincial press.
An experienced allround newspaperman working for the Register when it was taken over by Les Higgins in 1935, Sidney Victor Ford then purchased the Ulladulla and Milton Times.
While conducting it, he had established the Batemans Bay Times which was printed at Milton, but that association ended in 1942 when Sid with his sons (Sidney John and Herbert George) all enlisted for active service.
The papers were then taken over by Frank Hanley who had recently taken over the Moruya Examiner, and he conducted all three until he purchased the Shoalhaven News in 1946.
Delivering The News is available from the Nowra Museum or through the Shoalhaven Historical Society website.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.