Milton Ulladulla Times
Home/News/Local News

Pete Gilford's CrossFit Open results

Updated March 14 2023 - 10:52am, first published 10:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Pete Gilford trains hard with his coach coach Mel Van Antwerpen.

Pete Gilford is an athlete who lives and breathes the "do your best" mantra.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Ulladulla news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.