Pete Gilford is an athlete who lives and breathes the "do your best" mantra.
The athlete from Ulladulla's CrossFit Huey finished high up the leader-board in a prestigious CrossFit Open competition.
He finished second in Australia and sixth in the Oceania region - a great result for the well-known local athlete.
It was his first attempt at this level of competition and almost 300 000 people were competing in this worldwide event.
Pete was happy with his result, as was his coach Mel Van Antwerpen - a vastly experienced and successful CrossFit athlete herself.
"In all my years of competing, I have never experienced such a rewarding outcome. It has been this Open that I have really realised what being a coach is all about," she said.
She loves that CrossFit gives people of all ages and abilities the chance to shine.
"Crossfit Huey is all about being inclusive so when I looked into the adaptive divisions this year, after working with Pete and our Limitless Support crew, we decided to enter Pete without any expectation other than him just doing the open alongside us," she said.
"After the first weeks, the leader-board showed that Pete was sitting in seventh place in the world and I questioned whether I had entered him in the right division.
"It turned out I had but because we didn't video him [if any athlete is expecting to qualify in top of region or world video is to be submitted for validation] he had a penalty against him so the following weeks we did video him.
"Pete started to get a following then Sureway contacted us to offer him a sponsorship."
His wife Lusa and Wes Holmes from Limitless Support will be cheering him on as he went onto get this great result.
Mel and Wes have formed a partnership to make CrossFit more available to a wider range of people in the Shoalhaven.
You can bet that Pete brushed aside the result and is still training hard.
Pete will now compete in Queensland in September and his CrossFit Huey will be starting fundraising and working with his sponsor to get him there.
On April 14 he will be doing the next section of CrossFit competing requirements.
