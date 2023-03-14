Katharine [Kat] Turk sums up why it's important for full birthing services to return to the Milton Hospital.
"I just think it makes no sense driving straight past our hospital in Milton and driving for an hour to reach the next hospital," she said.
"It's putting mother's and father's lives at risk on the roads.
"Hopefully some changes happen soon and so first-time parents can eliminate this stress as part of their birthing journey."
The issue has featured in the NSW Election campaign with the Labor Party making a commitment to bring birthing services back and the Liberal Party announcing a "considerable investment into the health" area in the Ulladulla area.
Meanwhile, Kat and partner Kurt Nyholm will never forget the stressful experience of having to drive to Moruya Hospital when their son Asher, who is now almost 15-months, came into the world.
"Early hours of the morning in the rain and dark foggy conditions Kurt had to drive me in active labour to the Moruya Hospital. I was fully dilated by the time we arrived," Kat said when remembering the drive.
"Being my first birth, I had no idea of the stages in intensity and so I really didn't think I was going to make it."
All births are special, but this was Kat's first birthing experience and she should have had a comfortable five-minute drive to Milton Hospital - not a horrendous trip down the highway.
"Yes I feel a little robbed of the experience. It's a little sad that the memory of that drive has to be part of it all," she said.
She feels says it's extremely important for full birthing services to return to Milton Hospital so parents can avoid the hour drive to reach the next available hospital
The good news is Asher is going great and his mum and dad will share the story of his birth with him - when it's appropriate.
Kat, if she has more children, would love to be able to make use of Milton Hospital.
"If they had the correct facilities it would be a beautiful experience to be able to have babies in Milton - a five-minute stress free drive," she said.
"It would make it easier for relatives to visit and also nice for dads to sleep in their own bed and not have to rush back and forth from Moruya or Nowra or find accommodation."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.