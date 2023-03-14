The beginning of the year has seen lots of smiling students settling into their new classes at Budawang School.
Superheros and lions soaring and roaring through the school and other students getting straight back into their work.
The last few weeks students have also worked together to make a poster for the Milton Show.
Each student made an animal on a beach towel to add to the poster.
Staff have begun the year with professional learning in the areas of literacy and numeracy and the teachers have been busy implementing this into their programming.
Teacher and parents have all met to decide on learning goals for this semester.
Many of these goals are brand new as lots of our students "smashed' their goals last year.
The Budawang School community is excited to see what the rest of the year brings for the students.
