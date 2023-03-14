Milton Ulladulla Times
Home/News/Local News

TerryWhite Chemmart Milton win national award

Updated March 15 2023 - 10:07am, first published 10:02am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
From left - Rhonda White - Pharmacy pioneer, Andy Vuong and Leeza Vuong - TWC Milton, NSW and Nick Munroe - TerryWhite Chemmart Executive General Manager. Picture supplied

Brother and sister team Leeza Vuong and Andy Vuong, from TerryWhite Chemmart Milton, are known for being leaders of change within their community.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Ulladulla news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.