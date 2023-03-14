Brother and sister team Leeza Vuong and Andy Vuong, from TerryWhite Chemmart Milton, are known for being leaders of change within their community.
Their efforts to support the local community were formally acknowledged at the TerryWhite Chemmart HEART Awards.
The national awards night was held recently on the Gold Coast with Leeza and Andy receiving the Rhonda White Leadership Award.
Leeza said it was a privilege to be honoured with the award.
"We have been championing mental health support in our pharmacy. After an incredibly tough time for our community enduring 72 days of bushfires that felt like 720 days, our community has needed a safe space where they can come for help and support," Leeza said.
"Our team is trained and ready to respond to signs of mental health. For people who do know what first step to take, we want them to know we can help with a referral."
Andy said he and Leeza were long-time admirers of the leadership shown by Rhonda White and were truly humbled to stand next to such a pharmacy pioneer.
"For us, Rhonda's determination and customer focus was always an inspiration as we embarked on our pharmacy ownership journey," he said.
Other awards were announced on the night, including TerryWhite Chemmart Coffs Harbour winning the National Pharmacy of the Year award.
TerryWhite Chemmart Executive General Manager, Nick Munroe said the awards demonstrate the value of a pharmacist's role.
"It's particularly humbling to see every winner's journey in pharmacy and the enormous impact they have in their respective communities," Mr Munroe said.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.