Milton Ulladulla Times

Confused about interest rates? Me too

Jackie Meyers
By Jackie Meyers
Updated March 15 2023 - 12:36pm, first published 12:34pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Confused about interest rates? Me too

Why is it that when the Reserve Bank raises interest rates each month all the banks pass on the full hit?

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jackie Meyers

Jackie Meyers

Editor

Local News

Get the latest Ulladulla news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.