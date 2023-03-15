A proposed four-story apartment block in Mollymook has received Shoalhaven City Council's tick of approval.
At council's Monday evening (March 13) meeting, councillors approved the development application for 1 Buchan St.
Plans for the block include eight apartments, housing up to 20 people.
The apartments will be a mix of two-bedroom and others three-bedroom units; there will also be basement parking, a lift for access, and a swimming pool.
While located on Buchan St, the building will also have frontage to Princes Hwy.
Currently the site has one condemned home on it.
Approved plans show the residential block which will be 11.3m tall - normally, local development standards limit buildings to 11m.
According to the council report, planners opted to grant a variation, on account of the extra 30cm being for the building's lift shaft.
A separate variation was granted for solar collectors on the building, which will stand 10cm over the usual limit.
The approval comes after extensive collaboration between the council and developer Chris Beasley.
The DA was first submitted in May 2022, and received more than 80 submissions after going on public exhibition.
Plans had gone through several technical changes to solve stormwater drainage, setback, height and privacy issues.
Speaking to his DA in a deputation, Mr Beasley said his aim was to build an accessible home for older residents.
"The fact is we do have a housing crisis, and I believe we're addressing that in a small way," he said.
"Our target market is 60-year-olds and above, currently living in Mollymook - just over 60 per cent of them are living alone or with a significant other, in a four bedroom house.
"Why are they living in those homes? There's nowhere else to go.
"Our building is going to be start rated accessible, which means less abled people and the elderly can find somewhere to live in comparative comfort for the rest of their lives."
Rainwater tanks, solar power and battery storage are on the building's plans, along with mature trees on the landscape plan.
A visual impact report, submitted as part of the application, stated the building would have a "harmonious relationship with existing development while setting the scene for the future desired character... for the Ulladulla/Mollymook Gateway Precinct."
Jorja reports across the Shoalhaven and Eurobodalla, for the South Coast Register, Milton-Ulladulla Times, and Bay Post. Email: jorja.mcdonnell@austcommunitymedia.com.au Phone: 0438 842 394
