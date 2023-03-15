Milton Ulladulla Times
477 Station Ulladulla competes in Fire and Rescue NSW [FRNSW] championships

Updated March 16 2023 - 9:36am, first published 9:30am
Preparations are underway for the 2023 Firefighting Championships. Picture supplied

The mighty 477 Station Ulladulla members will test their skills against the state's elite Fire and Rescue NSW [FRNSW] firefighters this weekend.

