The mighty 477 Station Ulladulla members will test their skills against the state's elite Fire and Rescue NSW [FRNSW] firefighters this weekend.
The Ulladulla team will be 'put under the pump' from Saturday March 18 to Sunday March 19 when they compete in the first round of the 2023 Firefighting Championships at Swansea in the Lake Macquarie area.
Eleven fire stations are fielding 14 teams in a bid to claim the title of regional champions when they show off their skills at Quinn Park.
The crews will compete in a range of diverse events including the booster valve and high rise bag, urban pump collector and ladder, the urban disabled pump challenge and hose, hydrant and extinguisher assembly.
The championships first began in 1932 in NSW, helping firefighters to maintain their specialist skills to protect the irreplaceable and generate friendly rivalry among fire stations and emergency services.
The titles can be quite competitive with plenty of 'banter' between crews, according to Wyong Captain Jamie Loader.
"We know we're only one slip up from catastrophe on the [competition] track, so it's about staying humble but also reminding everybody what we're capable of," Captain Loader said.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.