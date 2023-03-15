Gayle Dunn's commitment to the Milton-Ulladulla community, and particularly its youth, cannot be underestimated.
It came to a head following the 2002 Bali bombings that claimed the lives of her son Craig and his mate Danny Lewis.
Out of her grief Mrs Dunn established the Dunn Lewis Foundation, which has not only built the Dunn Lewis Centre as a significant part of Ulladulla's social fabric, but also organised a range of services and supports for the region's young people.
The Dunn Lewis Centre continues to go from strength to strength, with more sporting and social groups taking advantage of its array of facilities, while Mrs Dunn busies herself in the kitchen cooking for a range of different organisations.
However the support the foundation offers the region's youth is struggling to recover following the COVID pandemic.
Ms Dunn said while the range of activities taking place at the centre was growing, re-starting programs for the region's youth was proving "a little bit harder".
"We've just got to get everything up and rolling again, it's just taking a while," she said.
"We have the people here ready to go, and it's just a matter of getting the participants."
Mrs Dunn said she was working on providing more group counselling services, more mentoring, and more support for young people in a changing community.
Those changes are providing a bit of a challenge, with Mrs Dunn saying she was focused on "finding what suits young people in the next generation".
"We're just continuing on doing the work, and hopefully it always remains a really vibrant foundation," she said.
And it was this 20-year commitment to the region and its youth that saw Ms Dunn named the state's regional woman of the year during the recent International Women's Day awards.
She said the award was "a surprise".
However she was happy about the chance to mix with other people during the awards presentation in Sydney.
"It was nice because there were a lot of other women from all over the country towns that were in there as well," Mrs Dunn said.
"It was nice to meet a lot of other women who have worked hard for their communities."
During the awards ceremony Mrs Dunn was rubbing shoulders with scientists, doctors, business owners and community people "all sorts of wonderful people".
Journalist with the South Coast Register
