Milton Ulladulla Times
Home/News/Local News
Our People

Another award for tireless community worker

GE
By Glenn Ellard
Updated March 17 2023 - 2:11pm, first published March 16 2023 - 10:08am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ulladulla's Gayle Dunn was named regional woman of the year during the International Women's Day awards. Picture by Glenn Ellard.

Gayle Dunn's commitment to the Milton-Ulladulla community, and particularly its youth, cannot be underestimated.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
GE

Glenn Ellard

Journalist

Journalist with the South Coast Register

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Ulladulla news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.