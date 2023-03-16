Milton Ulladulla Times
Bradley Christmas' debut novel 'Saltwater Boy'

Updated March 16 2023 - 11:08am, first published 11:00am
Bradley Christmas. Picture supplied

Indigenous culture, the natural environment and complex relationships flow from the pages of Bradley Christmas' first novel.

