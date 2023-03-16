Plans for the Ulladulla and District Netball Association's come and try day are coming together strongly. The come and try day will be held at the Ulladulla Sports Park's netball courts from Saturday, March 18 from 9am to 10am. The event is perfect for people looking to play netball in 2023. Potential players can come along and learn some new skills, play a game and enjoy a barbeque. The event is for new and existing players aged six to 14-years. Register now at udnasecretary@gmail.com. The association, also on the same day and venue from 10 am to 11.30am, is holding the rules of netball clinic. The clinic is perfect for people who want to coach or umpire this season or a chance to update your knowledge when it comes to the rules of netball. Bring a whistle, drink bottle, sunhat, sunscreen, fold-up-chair and suitable sports footwear to the rules of netball clinic The umpire presenters are Ros Marion and Liz Graham - register at udnasecretary@gmail.com