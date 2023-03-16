Milton Ulladulla Times
March 16 2023 - 2:30pm
Go for goal at this weekend's come and try day.

Walking group

March 17 onwards

Join the Heart Foundation's Happy Feet walking groups on one of more of these walks. The upcoming Happy Feet Walks are: Friday March 17: Meet at Lion Park shelter shed Burrill. Walk to be decided on the day. Monday March 20: Meet at the carpark opposite Breakers Café Mollymook, Walk to Tallwood Ave etc. Tuesday March 21: Meet at Weymouth Ave Lake Tabourie. Walk to Inlet etc. Wednesday March 22: Meet at Lighthouse Oval carpark. Walk to the Lighthouse via road or tracks. Thursday March 23 Meet at Rotary Park carpark Walk harbour foreshore or "One Track". Friday March 24: Meet at Dunn Lewis Centre car park Walk to Ovals or alternate walk. Meet at 7:50am at the locations listed.

