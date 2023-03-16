Join the Heart Foundation's Happy Feet walking groups on one of more of these walks. The upcoming Happy Feet Walks are: Friday March 17: Meet at Lion Park shelter shed Burrill. Walk to be decided on the day. Monday March 20: Meet at the carpark opposite Breakers Café Mollymook, Walk to Tallwood Ave etc. Tuesday March 21: Meet at Weymouth Ave Lake Tabourie. Walk to Inlet etc. Wednesday March 22: Meet at Lighthouse Oval carpark. Walk to the Lighthouse via road or tracks. Thursday March 23 Meet at Rotary Park carpark Walk harbour foreshore or "One Track". Friday March 24: Meet at Dunn Lewis Centre car park Walk to Ovals or alternate walk. Meet at 7:50am at the locations listed.
Plans for the Ulladulla and District Netball Association's come and try day are coming together strongly. The come and try day will be held at the Ulladulla Sports Park's netball courts from Saturday, March 18 from 9am to 10am. The event is perfect for people looking to play netball in 2023. Potential players can come along and learn some new skills, play a game and enjoy a barbeque. The event is for new and existing players aged six to 14-years. Register now at udnasecretary@gmail.com. The association, also on the same day and venue from 10 am to 11.30am, is holding the rules of netball clinic. The clinic is perfect for people who want to coach or umpire this season or a chance to update your knowledge when it comes to the rules of netball. Bring a whistle, drink bottle, sunhat, sunscreen, fold-up-chair and suitable sports footwear to the rules of netball clinic The umpire presenters are Ros Marion and Liz Graham - register at udnasecretary@gmail.com
The Milton CWA weekly Wednesday event at hall 55 Wason Street, Milton will have an abundance of jams, pickles, conserves and much more. If you're in the area please call into the hall. There may even be some baked goods available too. Wednesday's Stall in the Hall is a great opportunity to learn about our organisation. You can enjoy fellowship, craft morning tea from 10am to 1pm.
Toddler story time- these fun and interactive features stories, rhymes, music and craft. Join the Ulladulla Library staff and community members in making a Harmony Day tree from handprints. Suitable for toddlers and pre-schoolers two to five years.
Come along and enjoy a movie for the big people with a play area for the little people on Wednesday, March 22 from 10am to 12pm at the Ulladulla Library. Be entertained by George Clooney and Julia Roberts on their travels to Bali to stop their daughter from making the same mistake they think they made 25 years ago. Bookings can be made online at shoalhavenlibraries.com.au/events or call the library on 4444 8820
Hear from our local family history society on Friday, March 24 from 10am to 11am at the Ulladulla Library about an early pioneer family who settled at Durras South. Bookings can be made online at shoalhavenlibraries.com.au/events or call the library on 4444 8820
Sit back, relax, and enjoy : Bill "Swampy" Marsh's stories and songs on Monday, March 27 from 2pm to 3pm at the Ulladulla Library. Presented with a touch of magic, a dollop of dry Australian humour, and a splash of fun. Bookings can be made online at shoalhavenlibraries.com.au/events or call the library on 4444 8820.
Come to the Ulladulla Library and decorate cookies with icing and sweets and make yummy Easter egg treats. For children aged 5-12. Bookings can be made online at shoalhavenlibraries.com.au/events or call the library on 4444 8820.
Come along to Ulladulla Library and pick up a bargain on Wednesday, March 29 from 9.30am to 4.30 pm. There will be plenty of pre-loved library books for sale across fiction, non-fiction, adult and junior titles. Books are $1 each, fill your own bag for $5, or buy a library bag and fill it up for $10.
