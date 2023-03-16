Applications for Shoalhaven City Council's Community Donations Program are now open.
If your group is planning a community project or event during the 2023-24 financial year, council is encouraging you to apply for a donation to assist with budgeting.
You may be eligible if you're a:
A service or organisation may be eligible if :
Applications will be assessed by the Donations Assessment Panel and make a formal recommendation to council seeking support for financial assistance on behalf of the applicants.
Applicants will be notified of the Ordinary Meeting date where Council will consider the Panel's recommendation.
Applications close on Friday March 24.
The Community Donations Program provides financial assistance in a consistent, equitable and transparent matter in line with the Community Donations Policy.
For more information go to the Community Donations web page, or call Council on 1300 293 111 for assistance.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.