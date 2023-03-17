THE photos from a recent International Women's Day luncheon at Willinga Park capture the event's strong sense of community spirit and positivity.
The Women's Connection of Milton Ulladulla organised this week's event and 140 women attended.
They got to hear from a captivating keynote speaker, Wendy McCarthy AO, enjoy each other's company and soak up the Willinga Park surroundings.
Keynote Wendy McCarthy AO relayed the difficulties and challenges of being a female in the 1960's and 1970's.
The trail-blazing activist, women's rights campaigner, and the author was captivating as she candidly spoke of the limitations enforced on women in education and career choices.
Guests were able to purchase Wendy's book, 'Don't be too Polite Girls' and the respected author was generous with her time, and autographed them all for everyone.
The food was sensational and the Willinga Park venue was amazing.
The guests were treated to a bus tour of the property, the botanical gardens, sculptures and stunning buildings, state of the art.
A huge thank you to the Community Bank South Coast for generously providing the courtesy bus to and from Willinga Park.
