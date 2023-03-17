MANY people took the chance to splash out and have some fun at the recent Lake Conjola Raft Race.
Sure there was the odd unexpected dip or two, but in general, all the rafts held up well.
The winners of the raft race were:
First Place: The Love Boat - Alan Gardiner, Mandy Ferretti and Kellie Baker
Second place: The Sperrings: Taylor Kate, Pidge John and Lindsay Valentine
Third Place: The Guises - Ben, Melanie, Max and Molly
The Broken Oar prize: No go - Sue Prest, Archie Halliwell and Molly Halliwell
The Best Dressed: High Tech Despicable rebels : Eli Nyholm and Reef Bryant.
The Ulladulla and Districts Community Resources Centre ran the event with support from The Leaning Oak.
Apart from the racing, people who attended enjoyed a wide range of like face painting, a RFS display, a donut-eating competition, juggling and hula hoop workshops and more.
Support also came from by the St Vincent de Paul Society and the Foundation for Rural and Regional Renewal [FRRR].
The event had financial support from Ben Guise Electrical and Conjola Electrical and Solar, Compleat Angler, Great Outdoors Outfitters, Seachange Holiday Park Conjola, Ingenia Holiday Park Lake Conjola, Ulladulla Bunnings, Super Cheap Auto, Your tech hub, Toyworld/Sportspower, Bakers Delight Ulladulla and Ship Shape.
