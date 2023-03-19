They went in as competition leaders but Illawarra copped a major reality check on Saturday, conceding seven tries in a heavy loss to North Sydney in Wollongong.
In steamy conditions, the Steelers were their own worst enemy, barely able to complete a set following Rose Tafengatoto's try just nine minutes in.
The Steelers feature Milton Ulladulla Rugby League Club juniors Keele Browne and Lily Rogan - both have been playing strongly this season.
A game defensive effort saw them concede just two further tries to trail 14-6 at the break, but poor handling took its toll in the second half as the Bears ran in four tries down the stretch.
"It felt like we didn't even have 50 per cent completions in the first half, and most [errors] came on tackle one," coach Alicia-Kate Hawke said.
"There's not much you can do when you don't even get one tackle out of a set. There was a patch in the second half where we were going set for set with them and I'm not sure the girls realised they were about to break them.
"As we were building that pressure we'd turn the ball over and release that. Against a quality side like that it's not something you can be doing."
Defeat in the Women's clash was the only blemish on an otherwise dominant day for the Steelers at Collegians that saw the club notch wins in Lisa Fiaola (24-22), Harold Matthews (50-6), Tarsha Gale (24-10) and SG Ball (32-20) Cups.
The Steelers led the the SG Ball clash 24-6 at half-time after a dominant opening stanza, though they were outscored 16-6 in a sluggish second stanza.
It made it back-to-back wins for the first time this season, but coach Russ Aitken was disappointed with the second-half fade-out.
"I thought that in the first half we were building things nicely, we completed at 87 per cent and we were starting to crack them," Aitken said.
"Then in the second half we went away from everything we were doing well and what we know works for us. The score reflected that.
"The boys were disappointed in the second half but we got a win and we stay alive but there's a lot to work on coming to Canberra [next weekend]
