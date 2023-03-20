THE expression on a competitor's face shows what the Special Olympics South Coast is all about.
Cameron Banson was recently competing in a ten-pin bowling competition and sent down four strikes with what can only be described as a classy effort.
Cameron was part of a team of 10 athletes and three volunteers from Special Olympics South Coast who travelled to Campbelltown to compete at the recent Special Olympics Regional ten-pin bowling competition.
Three athletes and a volunteer from the Bega area joined the group and they travelled as a team in the Special Olympics South Coast van.
Over one very busy day, each athlete competed in a three-game series of singles, as well as doubles.
They bowled a heavy ball 120 times down the alley - a show of stamina and determination that takes for anyone, let alone for a person with a disability, a lot of effort.
"They are true athletes, worthy of acknowledgement and community support," Special Olympics South Coast spokesperson said.
"Cameron does not speak much but who needs words - take a look at the smile on his face which sums things up."
People in the Batemans Bay/Moruya area will know Cameron well - he has lived in Moruya for many years and has worked at McDonalds in Batemans Bay for well over 10 years.
This was Cameron's first bowling competition with Special Olympics after many years, but he has competed in swimming previously.
Being with Special Olympics South Coast gives people with intellectual disabilities a chance to shine at his/her own level.
Athletes get the chance to be totally accepted for themselves, compete at their own level of ability and to be acknowledged in a public way.
You can now find us on Facebook - search for Special Olympics Australia - South Coast.
Kathy, a volunteer from Bega Shire, said it was great how they get to meet other people from all around the state."
Heidi, one of the athletes, said it was a long day but she was proud that she did the best she could.
"I did my best. Sometimes I didn't get a good score but I kept bowling and so I got second and fifth ribbons," athlete Amy Lockton said.
"I liked getting a red ribbon for second in the doubles. I liked my mum being with us to help the team," great ten-pin bowler Amy Foot said.
