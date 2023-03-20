THE popular Mollymook Ocean Swim, a yearly event, is scheduled for Saturday April 1, 2023
The Mollymook Surf Club, the organiser's for this year's event, having been working hard in the background to put the finishing touches to their plans for this year's annual even and have come up with a program events.
The schedule is:
6.30 am Check-ins open for all swimmers inside Mollymook Surf Club Hall.
8.00 am Check-ins close for the 500m swim.
8.15 am Safety briefing for the 500m competitors.
8.30 am 500m swim starts at southern end of Mollymook Beach.
8.55 am Safety briefing for the 2.2km competitors.
9.00 am check-ins for the 2.2km swim closes.
9.00 am Bus transport to the northern end of beach begins. (Walking the beach to the north end is also an option)
10.00 am 2.2km swim starts at the northern end of Mollymook Beach.
11.45 am The 'Dash for Cash' swim starts at the southern end of Mollymook Beach.
12.00 noon is the presentation.
Shortly after the presentation, the bar will open for the remainder of the afternoon.
Entries are open on the 'Ocean Swims.com' website: https://oceanswims.com/event/mollymook-ocean-swim/
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.