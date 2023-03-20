Milton Ulladulla Times
Mollymook Surf Club's annual Mollymook Ocean Swim

Updated March 20 2023
The Mollymook Surf Club's program for this year's ocean swim has been released and it looks good. Picture supplied

THE popular Mollymook Ocean Swim, a yearly event, is scheduled for Saturday April 1, 2023

