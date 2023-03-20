Kiama Libs candidate Melanie Gibbons in line for cabinet position

Kiama Liberal candidate Melanie Gibbons will have a place in Premier Dominic Perrottet's cabinet if elected on Saturday.
The Premier visited Nowra, which is part of the seat of South Coast, which is being vacated by long-time Liberal MP Shelley Hancock.
While not in the Kiama electorate, several of the questions raised in a press conference dealt with that seat's Liberal candidate Ms Gibbons.
Ms Gibbons had been the long-time member for Holsworthy, but lost preselection for the March poll to Tina Ayyad.
She had planned to run in the federal seat of Hughes but earlier this month was one of the Liberal party's last-minute candidates in several Illawarra seats.
It had been reported that she opted to run for the seat of Kiama in exchange for a promise to enter cabinet if she won - which Mr Perrottet confirmed at Nowra.
"What I'm saying is that Mel Gibbons will make a great member for Kiama," Mr Perrottet said.
"I say to the people of Kiama vote one Liberal, vote one Melanie Gibbons. She has been a strong advocate in the NSW parliament. She's a very strong candidate and you need people in the parliament that get things done - Mel Gibbons does that."
If Ms Gibbons did enter cabinet, it would be her first ministerial role - previously she had served as parliamentary secretary for several portfolios.
Mr Perrottet avoided a question on how Ms Gibbons and other Liberal candidates in the Illawarra would get "traction" given they only started campaigning two weeks ago.
"I say to the people of Kiama, our track record as a Liberal government has delivered great rewards for people of Kiama," he said.
I'm an award-winning senior journalist with the Illawarra Mercury and have well over two decades' worth of experience in newspapers. I cover the three local councils in the Illawarra for the Mercury, as well as writing for the TV guide. If I'm not writing, I'm reading.
