Milton Ulladulla Times
Home/News/Local News

Kiama Libs candidate Melanie Gibbons in line for cabinet position

Glen Humphries
By Glen Humphries
March 20 2023 - 5:11pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
A win in Kiama would see Liberal Melanie Gibbons enter the Coalition cabinet. Picture by Sylvia Liber

Kiama Liberal candidate Melanie Gibbons will have a place in Premier Dominic Perrottet's cabinet if elected on Saturday.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Glen Humphries

Glen Humphries

Senior journalist

I'm an award-winning senior journalist with the Illawarra Mercury and have well over two decades' worth of experience in newspapers. I cover the three local councils in the Illawarra for the Mercury, as well as writing for the TV guide. If I'm not writing, I'm reading.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Ulladulla news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.