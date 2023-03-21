Stories of successful races, paddling in powerful surf, fun and friendship will feature at the Mollymook Outrigger Canoe Club's 20th-anniversary celebrations this weekend.
The celebrations will be highlighted by a regatta on Saturday and an anniversary dinner afterwards.
People will travel from near and far to take part in the celebrations.
Club stalwarts, like Kerri Wild and Tracey Rutter, are looking forward to the regatta and anniversary dinner.
Kerri went out on the club's second paddle and Tracey came along not long after in 2003.
Both have stayed with the club for so long because they love their chosen sport.
"Our kids also took part and over the years and we have also coached as well," Tracey said.
"It's a sport a lot of people fall in and out of but we just like it."
Kerri said competitors also get a good bond with their team-mates.
"You have got to trust the person who is behind you, in front of you and up the front of the boat," Kerri said about how team-mates build up such a strong bond.
Tracey refers to the club as her paddling family.
"It's really a big support network," Tracey said.
The people, the competition and importantly the Mollymook Outrigger Canoe Club's famous spirit are other reasons why both have been members for so long.
"That is part of what we call the 'Aloha Spirit' which is the name of one of our awards. You don't want to have any bad vibes in the boat and that is what our club is well known for - the camaraderie and the support that we give each other," Tracey said.
Tracey said people from other clubs notice the Mollymook Outriggers are always clapping others on when they are coming into the shore.
"All our club members know each other," Kerri said about the club member's bond.
They are proud of their club's spirit, but the Mollymook Outriggers are a competitive group and they go hard in events.
The club has men's, women's and mixed teams.
Capabilities, experience, the need for a balanced crew and the conditions are the deciding factors when coming up with a captain of a mixed team.
They laugh when remembering how when the club started 20-years ago that they did not know what they were doing.
However, they learnt as they went along and they continue to learn now.
They said the newer vessels are much lighter than the older ones.
Plans for the reunion are coming along well and the weekend's events start early Saturday morning with the regatta in the harbour with entrants coming from Sydney and Canberra.
The regatta goes until around 4pm with various categories like juniors, novices and more.
Kerri is looking forward to catching up with some paddlers "from the old days" and Tracey is also looking forward to seeing old "crew" mates.
They expect close to 100 people will attend the reunion.
People are welcome to come and check out the regatta and get some information on the club - if wanted.
More information on the club is available at https://www.facebook.com/MollymookOutriggers.
The club has about 64 active members and membership is growing.
All club members want to thank all the sponsors who have supported them over the past 20 years.
Both paddlers talk about being out in the elements and taking on what the ocean offers.
"It's just awesome and it's a sport you feel a lot of strength from when you are paddling as one with people in the crew," Tracey said.
"When you are in the ocean you just get a really good feeling about being in the water."
Kerri goes on to say it's the "power of the ocean" that draws you in.
"It [the ocean] is unpredictable and you are just like a cork bobbing around and you have got to master it - you just think 'wow' here I am'," she said.
Tracey mentioned the pleasure you get seeing marine creatures like dolphins.
They said competing in the ocean makes you feel refreshed and strong.
Kerri said they get the same sort of feeling as competitors doing extreme sports do.
Tracey and Kerri talk about competing in calm and beautiful situations - and then the ocean flexes its muscles.
"You might be terrified but you get to the end and think 'yes I did that'," Kerri said.
Tracey said the sport offered challenges and then delivered the feeling of accomplishment.
The club is always looking for new members but you will need to be able to swim at least 400 metres and be able to help "right a boat" if it flips.
The club has social and competitive membership.
Social members paddle in calmer conditions - like a local lakes
