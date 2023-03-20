Milton Ulladulla Times
Home/News/Local News

477 Station Ulladulla's Fire and Rescue NSW championship results

March 21 2023 - 10:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
477 Station Ulladulla's Fire and Rescue NSW championship results. Picture supplied

The firefighting team from 477 Station Ulladulla performed strongly at the Fire and Rescue NSW [FRNSW] recent championships.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Ulladulla news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.