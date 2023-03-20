The firefighting team from 477 Station Ulladulla performed strongly at the Fire and Rescue NSW [FRNSW] recent championships.
The Ulladulla crew took part in the Fire and Rescue NSW's firefighting championships and finished a commendable seventh with a total of 300 points.
Read More
All up, 14 crews from 11 stations took part in the two-day event and Wyong One claimed the top spot on the overall winner's podium after placing first or second in almost every round, which tested a wide range of skills in the use of fire pumpers, hoses, ladders, extinguishers and breathing apparatus.
The Ulladulla-based team was consistent and competitive throughout the two-day event held at Swansea, in the Lake Macquarie area.
Here is a glance at some of their results:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.