There are just a few days to go until the NSW election; it's coming up fast.
For those who aren't keen to face the crowds on polling day (March 25), there is always the option to pre-poll.
Early voting centres officially opened recently ahead of election day.
READ MORE:
Before you head out to an early voting centre, be sure to know which electorate you live in. You can do this online via the NSW Electoral Commission.
Once you know which electorate you're voting in, here's where you can pre-poll:
South Coast:
Ulladulla - Civic Centre, Princes Hwy
Nowra - Election Manager's Officer, 26 Berry St
St Georges Basin - Community Centre, 21 Meriton St
During pre-poll week, opening times vary depending on the day.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Jorja reports across the Shoalhaven and Eurobodalla, for the South Coast Register, Milton-Ulladulla Times, and Bay Post. Email: jorja.mcdonnell@austcommunitymedia.com.au Phone: 0438 842 394
Jorja reports across the Shoalhaven and Eurobodalla, for the South Coast Register, Milton-Ulladulla Times, and Bay Post. Email: jorja.mcdonnell@austcommunitymedia.com.au Phone: 0438 842 394
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.