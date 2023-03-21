THE heartfelt gesture of a business owner is something an Ulladulla family will never forget
On the way to the funeral for their great-niece, 11-year old Holly Burns, Robert and David Burns stopped at the Old Pot Factory in Mittagong to stretch their legs and look at this wonderful business on their drive from Sydney to Ulladulla.
They were amazed by the extensive array of beautiful and intriguing statues pots and artwork, when they were approached by James Healy.
He asked if they needed help and what brought them to call in? They explained they were on their way to the funeral for Holly in Ulladulla and told of the family of seven children's tragic loss.
Holly lost her long battle against Vanishing White Matter Disease recently.
James then appeared with a beautiful statue and said he would like to give it to the family.
When they offered to pay for the statue, James said it would be his pleasure to donate the statue to the family who had just suffered such a tragic loss.
"My brothers I would like in some way to acknowledge the kindness and generosity towards complete strangers that James and this business showed in their humanity and gesture of a beautiful man and his family," Nora, a family spokesperson, said.
"The statue now has a home in the family's garden in her memory
"What a wonderful family business and beautiful advertisement for the local community."
