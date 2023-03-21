Vibrant discussion about the future of business in the Milton and Ulladulla district took place during a recent event.
Business Milton Ulladulla recently held a 'Business After 5' informal dinner meeting and many topics were tabled at the event.
Business Milton Ulladulla President Matt Dell welcomed new members and encouraged cross-promotion and collaboration.
Talk took place on all the new things to the area and an open discussion around the future of businesses in the Milton and Ulladulla district was also tabled at the meeting.
The gathering was told that Business Milton Ulladulla subgroup, the Visitor Economy Group [VEG] is making progress with branding and a destination website for the southern Shoalhaven area - from Bendalong to Bawley.
Matt spoke of the plans for sub group Community Connect Southern Shoalhaven to promote 'MUCK UP' - Milton Ulladulla Community Kindness campaign.
Business Milton Ulladulla will be encouraging businesses to get onboard with the 'safe' business stickers.
Business Milton Ulladulla would like to thank all those who attended, and especially Federal Member for Gilmore Fiona Phillips.
Members and guests enjoyed a lovely two-course meal prepared by Michael and Jake from Killara Catering and Events.
