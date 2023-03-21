TWO star Shoalhaven ten pin bowlers will attempt to break an Australian record next week.
Karina Peters (born with Williams Syndrome) and Holly Levers (born with F-G Syndrome) are looking forward to Monday March 27.
Holly and Karina will be attempting to set a record in The Australian Book of Records at Shoalhaven City Lanes, Narang Road, Bomaderry.
The record that they will be attempting is - Ladies Disability Duo - Highest Pinfall of String Pins in two hours.
Their record attempt, at the Shoalhaven City Lanes, Bomaderry, starts at 10.30am.
They are allowed a five minute break is allowed after the first hour.
At the same time, they will be fundraising for One Door Mental Health West Street, Nowra.
If you live in the Shoalhaven area and have some free time on Monday March 27 come along and cheer Holly and Karina on.
Both Holly and Karina have been bowling in disability leagues and competitions for many years including NSW Disability State Championships and National Disability Championships.
Karina began bowling at the age of 10 with The Hornsby Rockets. After the Hornsby alley closed Karina continued bowling with the new Rockets team at Rooty Hill until moving down to the South Coast where she now bowls in a league at Shoalhaven City Lanes, Bomaderry.
Holly, through Special Olympics, has had a go at everything, Cricket, athletics, bocce but her favourite is still ten pin bowling. When Holly moved to the South Coast with her family, she met Karina through their exercise physiologist and they now bowl together in a League along with Holly's uncle and Karina's mum.
Karina and Holly still love participating in other league championships and tournaments around NSW.
The record adjudication is under the advocacy of The Australian Book of Records (TABOR) and two independent witnesses who will be present on the day.
Paul Ell - Deputy Mayor of Shoalhaven and Sean Douglas - National Schools Manager from Special Olympics who will be travelling down from Sydney for the event are the two witnesses.
