Providing specialised services locally

Local insight reaps real estate rewards Advertising Feature

The team at Bella Coastal Property. Picture by Michelle Treweeke

After working in real estate in the local area for close to 20 years, the opportunity came up for Rhonda Finlayson to purchase her own business.

That was nine years ago. Today Bella Coastal Property is one strong team of 13 local and experienced employees working across two offices - one in Milton and the other in Ulladulla.

"We started off as a sales office only and gradually built up the property management section which is now a substantial part of the business and has a dedicated office in Ulladulla," Rhonda said.



"We offer residential, commercial and rural sales, long term rentals and holiday rentals from Bawley Point/Kioloa to Manyana/Bendalong and beyond."



Bella Coastal Property strive to make buying, selling and renting real estate an enjoyable experience with personal service.

"To make sure everything goes as smoothly as possible, it's best to make sure the agency you choose is experienced and local. Bella Coastal Property is both, being the longest established boutique agency in the district," Rhonda said.



Rhonda knows the local area well. She was born and bred in Milton and raised her children there as well.

"I am a true local, and know and love the district and have seen it grow and develop into what it is today," Rhonda said.

"Being local I find that there will always be someone who says hello when you are out and about. People are friendly and courteous. They band together to support each other in times of need, as we have seen in recent times."



Rhonda has found that, through real estate experience and local knowledge, she and her team have the perfect opportunity to welcome others to the area and help locals re-locate.

The Bella Coastal Property team comprises five sales specialists, including residential and stock and station agents, five property managers, including a trainee, two sales support executives and one sales assistant.

"We love being able to connect with our clients and help them in their life journey," Rhonda said.



"Whether it be through selling, purchasing or renting, it gives you satisfaction to help achieve results for them so they can fulfil their dreams of owning their own home, or an investment property."

"We have a great sales team who will go out of their way to make clients feel at home. Our experienced property management team are the best. Both teams make buying, selling and renting property an enjoyable experience."



"They maintain their great customer service relationship by keeping clients informed about the market place and staying in touch on a regular basis."



All in all, Bella Coastal Property pride themselves on offering "old fashion personal service" while demonstrating professionalism.

As a family orientated business, Rhonda finds they are well equipped to meet the needs of their clients to find the perfect property for them and their families.