Providing specialised services locally

Dr Jessie Hoang and husband Dr Kevin Le opened their business, Ulladulla Endoscopy and Medical Centre, in 2005 to provide a specialised medical service to the local community.
"Endoscopy is a common procedure and there was nowhere for people to go to have a colonoscopy or gastroscopy in the area," Dr Hoang said.
"We wanted to provide an accredited, safe and high-quality facility for local people."
About 25 people work at the Centre, including doctors, nurses, medical administration, receptionists and support staff.
Dr Le is a General Practitioner (GP) surgeon who performs endoscopy procedures and Dr Hoang is a GP anaesthetist.
They both trained at Sydney University and worked at various hospitals before moving to the area 20 years ago.
The Centre provides day only surgery focusing on colonoscopy, gastroscopy, cataract surgery, skin cancer surgery, varicose vein surgery, pillcam and haemorrhoid treatment.
It is the only private day surgery in the area and has a dedicated theatre with state-of-the-art-equipment and modern recovery rooms.
The central location is easily accessed with parking available.
"Patients with private health insurance can use it and no gap applies for most procedures. Those without private health insurance can access Medicare to cover some costs," Dr Hoang said.
Doctors Kara Methevan, Chris McCue and Greg Siccardo help share the workload and they also consult as GPs. The centre also has visiting specialists.
A qualified GP anaesthetist, Dr Methevan, also enjoys family medicine, including paediatrics and early antenatal care and has a keen interest in mental health and women's health problems.
Endoscopist Dr McCue was inspired to focus on allergies while working as a GP in rural Victoria after suffering from allergies himself.
He now runs a dedicated Allergy Clinic at the Centre to provide allergy sufferers with the support they need.
"Our team enjoys working with the community and have felt well supported so it's no surprise the centre's patient satisfaction survey results have consistently ranked highly," Dr Hoang said.
"We often hear people say that they are so happy not to drive an hour or more north or south for medical services which are now provided locally."
"People who come to our medical centre are also supporting local people in their jobs," she said.
Appointments can be made by phoning 4455 5422.
iTax Accounting Professionals has been part of the local Milton and Ulladulla community for over 35 years, offering predominately taxation and bookkeeping services and BAS lodgements.
"With the challenges of COVID somewhat behind us, iTax has returned its focus to assisting clients with growth strategies and tax planning as their businesses continue to recover from what has been a difficult few years," said Mario Puglia, owner.
"In the ever-changing world of taxation, we pride ourselves on being approachable and available for our clients, no matter how small the question," Mario said.
"We have such a long relationship with many of our clients and there is no greater compliment than to have clients refer their families and friends to us."
"It shows they have confidence in us and we don't take that lightly. We are proud that the majority of clients come from these referrals so much so, that we now have clients from the Gulf of Carpentaria all the way to Melbourne."
The iTax team has grown to a staff of eight.
Joining Mario is Mary Lewis and Ali McLeod, the accountants.
They each have more than 25 years accounting experience and assist clients with the preparation of tax returns, tax planning, financial statements and general tax advice.
Nicole Ramsay, Chay Benjamin and Tracey Clark make up the bookkeeping team, preparing BAS Statements and assisting their clients with all areas of bookkeeping.
Nicole is the practice manager and manages payroll and superannuation services and Chay looks after the workers' compensation and TPAR services.
Holly Ricketts is the office administrator and is the friendly face all clients see when they first visit. She also keeps everyone in the office organised.
iTax also offers mortgage broking services through Divine Home Loans.
Luma Soro arranges finance for homes, businesses and for assets and equipment for both clients and non-clients. She also assists with refinancing to achieve better rates.
"With a series of 10 interest rate increases in the past 10 months, now is a perfect time to have a free home loan review to make sure you are on the lowest rate available," Luma said.
iTax plays an important role in the local area, and values the businesses that see the community thrive.
"iTax is a local business supporting other local businesses, in particular our clients," Mario said.
"We shop local for things such as office stationery, IT services, business card printing and signage, weekly staff lunches at local cafes, local tradespeople including lawn mowing services, carpet cleaning, air conditioning servicing, electricians and plumbers."
Mario and his team recognise that "local businesses employee our kids, our friends and our family members" and help strengthen the community.
"As accountants we see first-hand how every dollar spent locally supports families, employment and creates a thriving business community," said Mario.
"Good things come to those who wait," was the sentiment David Maude used to describe the moment he and his wife, Claudine, purchased the now 40-year-old business, Great Outdoors Outfitters.
Having first spotted a for sale sign back in 2019, the pair were eager to move from Sydney and make the business their own. Though it wasn't until 2022 did the opportunity finally eventuate.
"When we made the permanent move to the area in 2021 we decided to look at the business again and we finally were able to purchase it," David said.
David has a strong connection and love of the area, which began from when he was first born, spending his childhood and 20s at his parents holiday house in Manyana.
"My sister, Carol, moved to the area over 20 years ago and has raised her children here and my Brother, Graham, also moved here and raised his children here. My father is now living in the area so most of my family have ended up moving here and haven't looked back since," David said.
He and Claudine were eager to do the same, and purchasing Great Outdoors proved the perfect fit for their coastal life.
"I have always had a great connection and interest being outdoors and in nature and sports relating to being outdoors, which started when I was young and my dad would take us out on day trips exploring bush tracks and fire trails and getting lost most of the time, which I think rubbed off as I seem do the same thing with my family when we go exploring," David said.
David has trekked and climbed mountains in Nepal, Africa and Europe.
"In the past 10 years I've become more interested in Australia's backyard, doing 4wd and camping which ultimately ignited my interest and my passion to purchase the business."
"This, coupled with my experience in sales and customer service roles in other industries, I have been able to own and operate a camping and outdoors store that provides a friendly, and personal customer-focused experience and make sure we provide our customers with the best product to suit their needs," David said.
Their team is small but passionate, and consists of David and Claudine, their two sons Oliver and Sebastian, and Michael and Julie.
"Great Outdoors Outfitters has a long history supporting local businesses and community groups and we will continue to do this moving forward," David said.
"We value the importance of small businesses in our community and the role they play. If not for these small independent businesses starting out all those years ago, Ulladulla would not be what it is today."
After working in real estate in the local area for close to 20 years, the opportunity came up for Rhonda Finlayson to purchase her own business.
That was nine years ago. Today Bella Coastal Property is one strong team of 13 local and experienced employees working across two offices - one in Milton and the other in Ulladulla.
"We started off as a sales office only and gradually built up the property management section which is now a substantial part of the business and has a dedicated office in Ulladulla," Rhonda said.
"We offer residential, commercial and rural sales, long term rentals and holiday rentals from Bawley Point/Kioloa to Manyana/Bendalong and beyond."
Bella Coastal Property strive to make buying, selling and renting real estate an enjoyable experience with personal service.
"To make sure everything goes as smoothly as possible, it's best to make sure the agency you choose is experienced and local. Bella Coastal Property is both, being the longest established boutique agency in the district," Rhonda said.
Rhonda knows the local area well. She was born and bred in Milton and raised her children there as well.
"I am a true local, and know and love the district and have seen it grow and develop into what it is today," Rhonda said.
"Being local I find that there will always be someone who says hello when you are out and about. People are friendly and courteous. They band together to support each other in times of need, as we have seen in recent times."
Rhonda has found that, through real estate experience and local knowledge, she and her team have the perfect opportunity to welcome others to the area and help locals re-locate.
The Bella Coastal Property team comprises five sales specialists, including residential and stock and station agents, five property managers, including a trainee, two sales support executives and one sales assistant.
"We love being able to connect with our clients and help them in their life journey," Rhonda said.
"Whether it be through selling, purchasing or renting, it gives you satisfaction to help achieve results for them so they can fulfil their dreams of owning their own home, or an investment property."
"We have a great sales team who will go out of their way to make clients feel at home. Our experienced property management team are the best. Both teams make buying, selling and renting property an enjoyable experience."
"They maintain their great customer service relationship by keeping clients informed about the market place and staying in touch on a regular basis."
All in all, Bella Coastal Property pride themselves on offering "old fashion personal service" while demonstrating professionalism.
As a family orientated business, Rhonda finds they are well equipped to meet the needs of their clients to find the perfect property for them and their families.
"We are genuine local people who are kicking goals," Rhonda said.
With a mission to provide clients with high-quality, holistic, community nursing care, Milton Ulladulla Nursing Agency (MUNA) is consistently working to nurture the human spirit of their clients, families and staff.
MUNA was first established in 1993, by Mary Baxter, to provide Community Home Care to veterans and war widows. In 1996, Rose Brown bought the business off Mary, and has been the director ever since.
"The business has grown during the past 26 years and has definitely changed during this time," Rose said.
MUNA is now a boutique Community Home Care provider providing care for NDIS clients, palliative clients, clients that hold a Home Care Package Levels 1-4, veterans, war widows, and beyond.
"MUNA is a unique local service employing local staff to provide home care to our community from North Durras to Huskisson," Rose said.
These services include personal care, domestic assistance, meal preparation, medication management, wound care, in-home respite, transport to medical and non-medical appointments, transport to social gatherings, shopping assistance, medical care and post surgical care.
Exemplifying how MUNA provides extra care in the community, a client asked if MUNA could attend a wedding in Nowra with the grandmother, care for the grandmother, and stay overnight with her.
"It was beautiful to be able to provide the care required and allow the grandmother to attend her granddaughter's wedding," Rose said.
Rose is grateful for the support the community have shown over the past 30 years. "I love living, working and enjoying our beautiful community and surrounds," she said.
MUNA currently employs 39 staff who work in administration roles, as registered nurses, enrolled nurses, and assistants-in-nursing.
"I would like to give a huge thank you to all my wonderful staff for all their amazing care and support they provide to our community. They definitely are MUNA Angels," said Rose.
"We are local, we need to support all things local, employ local staff and keep the economy local."
With over 12 years experience in the industry, Steve Burgess began his business, Ulladulla Solar, three years ago, with the goal to take a customer service focus and consultative approach to installing solar.
Having worked for a major Sydney company before starting Ulladulla Solar, he found there was a lack of customer service, particularly after the installation.
"There was actually nowhere for people to go to and see the products that are used. Most sales are done over the phone, without even a site inspection, and without fully understanding what the customers needs are."
Wanting to focus more on the clients and their individual needs, Steve set about taking a consultative approach with Ulladulla Solar.
"I opened Ulladulla Solar to assist people in making the right choice with solar," Steve said.
"We get clients to come into our show room, we show them the products that we use, what's actually going on their roof, and discuss hot water options as well, not only solar."
They pride themselves on not having a one-size-fits-all approach.
"We sit down with the client and educate them on how solar works, have a look at the household, whether they've got electric or gas hot water, look at their electricity bills to see what they're usage is, all to build the right system for them," Steve said.
Ulladulla Solar has four installation teams, based in Nowra, Moruya and two in Ulladulla.
They specialise in residential, commercial and off grid solar.
"We only use products which have warranties backed by an Australian office," Steve said.
They also make sure they use products that will stand up to the sea mist and salt air of the coastal environment.
"Since starting we have completed over 500 installations Between Sydney and Eden and everywhere in between," Steve said.
Ulladulla Solar are proud to always be supporting local businesses.
They are major sponsors of the Milton Ulldulla Bulldogs, and of the Ulladulla Master Builders Association.
"We're a genuine business and we support local wherever we can," Steve said.
Evolve Optometry started from scratch in April 2003, after Tony Ireland made the move from his practice in Nowra to begin a new business, together with his boss, in Ulladulla.
They have since grown to have 16 staff working across three full-scope optometry practice locations.
"Our optometrists cover special interest areas with extra training in children's vision, behavioural optometry, complex contact lens fitting, eye disease management and dry eye management," said Tony, owner and optometrist.
While the business started 20 years ago, Tony says it has undergone a few changes over that time.
"Most recently we left the industry group we were a part of to become completely independent. This is great for our patients as we have access to all the nicest frame suppliers," Tony said.
They also do their bit for the environment, by recycling contact lenses and glasses, and benefit the health of the wider community, by proving Aboriginal eye health care on the South Coast.
"It is so important to have regular eye examinations. So much eye disease actually begins with no symptoms at all to make people aware they have a problem," Tony said.
Evolve Optometry is a proud part of the community, with all employees living in the local area.
"We are proud to sponsor many local groups and events. One of our practices has a part owner who began work with us straight out of Ulladulla High School," Tony said.
Tony himself is heavily involved in the Mollymook Surf Lifesaving Club, trains local junior kayak paddlers and assists as a board member with the Ex Servos.
"I am really proud of the local businesses in our area that are doing a great job, and love referring my family when they visit. There are so many awesome people that are great at what they do and choose to live in paradise," Tony said.
To celebrate their 20th birthday, in April Evolve Optometry are offering $50 off every complete set of glasses. Not to be used in conjunction with any other offers.
Contact Evolve Optometry on 4455 2199.