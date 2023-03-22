The retirement of Liberal Shelley Hancock after 20 years holding the South Coast electorate has put big question marks over the status of the electorate.
Labor has only ever held the seat for one term, after Wayne Smith won it from Liberal Eric Ellis in 1999. Smith was then defeated by Mrs Hancock in 2003.
This time there are six candidates contesting the election.
Luke Sikora - Liberal
Luke Sikora grew up in the Shoalhaven as the son of small business owners - attending the St Michael's Primary and St John the Evangelist High School.
He worked in local businesses before the deaths of two school friends on the Princes Highway turned his attention to politics and public service. He started working for Mrs Hancock, focusing on obtaining the money needed to fix the Princes Highway and support local families and communities.
In the community he serves as the service manager for Nowra Bomaderry Meals on Wheels and deputy chair and director of North Shoalhaven Meals on Wheels, helping local seniors across the region.
Liza Butler - Labor
Liza Butler has lived in the Shoalhaven for 20 years, raising five children in the region, and is a businesswoman and Shoalhaven City Councillor.
Before starting her own business she worked for the Department of Ageing, Disability and Homecare supporting the NGO sector, and for Centrelink helping the most vulnerable in our community. She has a strong understanding of how policy and service delivery can impact people on low incomes and the devastating impacts of poverty, disadvantage and domestic and family violence has on our communities.
Her main aims include addressing the affordable and social housing shortfalls, kick starting construction of the Nowra and Ulladulla Bypasses, and addressing overcrowding in schools.
Nina Digiglio - Independent
Nina Digiglio is a former Shoalhaven City Councillor and health care worker who said she was running for State Parliament because, "You deserve a representative who will protect all Australians' lawful rights under the Commonwealth of Australia Constitution 1901 as proclaimed and gazetted." She said her key issues included inflation and cost of living, education, health care, emergency services, water and food security, roads and infrastructure and housing affordability.
Other important issues were non transparency and unlawful changes to the 1901 Constitution, she said, SMART Cities and Digital ID community consultation, impacts of the voice to parliament and Uluu statement for all Australians, media transparency, weather modification and climate engineering, and health and environmental impacts of 5G technology.
Deanna Buffier - Sustainable Australia Party
Deanna Buffier said she noinated for the South Coast, "because I want to be more proactive in conserving our Australian natural environment - its oceans, bushland, waterways and animal habitats while ensuring sustainable housing, jobs, markets, education, transport and health infrastructures." She is a retired teacher who started as a primary teacher in NSW, before becoming a senior secondary teacher, focusing on senior history and English in Goulburn, Crookwell and Canberra colleges.
That experience "has allowed me to develop deep understanding and knowledge of current issues in education for teachers, students and parents," she said. "As the nominated carer for my mother, I am aware of the issues faced by older citizens and aged care providers."
Amanda Findley - Greens
Amanda Findley has been the popularly elected Mayor of Shoalhaven since 2016, and said serving the Shoalhaven's people "has given me the unique opportunity to work strategically for our region as a whole, understanding where the gaps are that impact on our people every day."
They include housing affordability, disaster recovery, roads and infrastructure which "are top of the list and all are being impacted by climate change." She has lived on the South Coast for 25 years, with a diverse working background covering hospitality, banking, real estate, retail management, farming and teaching secondary school.
She has also shown her passion for protecting the local environment, and was a co-founder of the Milton Rural Landcare nursery.
Robert Korten [Shooters, Fishers and Farmers] was unavailable.
Journalist with the South Coast Register
Journalist with the South Coast Register
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.