THE messages from Neil Murray's upcoming performance at the Milton Theatre will resonate with a local audience.
The well-known singer-songwriter-guitarist and writer is renowned for his passionate songs and his honesty when it comes to the treatment of the First Nations People and the damage done to the environment.
He is releasing a new album, 'The Telling', on Friday, March 31 and the first single 'Broken Land' has already been released.
Murray on the eve of his Saturday, April 15 performance at the Milton Theatre said 'Broken Land' suits the tone of the album.
He performed once before at the Milton Theatre with Jim Moginie from Midnight Oil and is looking forward to his upcoming performance.
"The Milton Theatre is a nice room with a nice atmosphere - it's a class venue. I like performing in regional venues," he said.
He is excited about coming to Milton to perform and will be supported by Melanie Horsnell.
Songs from 'The Telling' will be played on the night but he won't be playing every song from the album.
He said he will perform some of his "back-tracks" on the night.
Go to https://www.stickytickets.com.au/gl7al/neil_murray.aspx to get tickets for the Milton Theatre performance.
He is known as being one the founding members of the pioneering Warumpi Band and the songwriter behind the iconic anthems 'My Island Home' and 'Blackfella Whitefella'.
Murray "is renowned as one of the most respected and potent Australian songwriters of modern times".
Meanwhile, the single Broken Land tells of Indigenous culture being displaced and of the damage done to the land by mining and developments.
Murray said the track was doing well on the charts.
He says the approach he takes to writing an album is like the approach taken by authors when writing a book - with 'Broken Land' being the story's first chapter.
'Broken Land' sets the tone and yes many of The Telling's songs contain strong lyrics but the songwriter, while pushing for the need for change when it comes to issues like the environment, says there is always hope for the future.
"We will end the night on a positive note for sure," he said.
However, he said changes need to be made now.
Murray does and always will remain truthful and honest when it comes to his song writing.
