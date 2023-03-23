FAMILY comes first for a firefighting team from 477 Station Ulladulla.
A four-person team, made up of fathers and their daughters, took part in Fire and Rescue NSW's [FRNSW] recent championships.
Captain Paul Collins and his daughter Hannah Macri teamed up with Nathan and Mykaela Garrett at the two-day event held at Swansea, in the Lake Macquarie area.
Captain Collins said they went well, given the team's lack of training and the extreme heat which greeted the competitors.
"It was the girls' first time at the championships and they did well," he said.
"We had no practice beforehand and pretty much just turned up."
Despite their lack of preparation, the Ulladulla team finished a commendable seventh with a total of 300 points.
Read more
Both Captain Collins and Mr Garrett have competed in past Fire and Rescue NSW championships.
"Nathan did well and he finished second in the ladder event," Captain Collins said.
Captain Collins said the championships provide invaluable training.
"The championships, 100 percent, make you better on the fire ground," he said.
He said someone who had competed at the championships, compared to someone who had not, was faster in real-life fire fighting situations.
Captain Collins is sure that Hannah and Mykaela would be better for their experience at the championships.
Hannah and Mykaela followed in the footsteps of their fathers by joining Fire and Rescue NSW some 18 months ago.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.