Milton Ulladulla Times
Home/News/Local News
Nsw Election

Paramedics refute premier's ambulance ramping claim; report 'chronic' bed block at Shoalhaven Hospital

Jorja McDonnell
By Jorja McDonnell
March 23 2023 - 1:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Paramedics have reported to their union that Shoalhaven Hospital suffers from 'chronic' bed block, known to hold up almost all local ambulances at once, Picture from file.

Paramedics have refuted Premier Dominic Perrottet's claim that ambulance ramping is not occurring in New South Wales, as it is in other states.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jorja McDonnell

Jorja McDonnell

Journalist

Jorja reports across the Shoalhaven and Eurobodalla, for the South Coast Register, Milton-Ulladulla Times, and Bay Post. Email: jorja.mcdonnell@austcommunitymedia.com.au Phone: 0438 842 394

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Ulladulla news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.