THE Ulladulla and Districts Netball Association, encouraged by the success of its recent come-and-try day, is heading toward what will be a successful season.
A come and try day was held recently at the West Ulladulla courts and more people than expected turned up.
The association is now encouraging both senior and junior players to complete their rego forms.
Go to https://www.facebook.com/ulladullanetball for details.
A senior competition, for players 15-years over, is starting on April 27 and people are encouraged to sign up.
The senior competition is a great way to stay fit, have fun and make friends and perfect for those wishing to try something new.
The Saturday competitions - juniors [11-14years] and NSG [5-10] starts on April 29.
Meanwhile, the under-14s representative team have their first Gala Day in Kiama this Sunday, March 26.
They have their focus set on the junior state titles in July. They have a fundraising goal of $2000 and have organised a giant Easter raffle.
They will be selling tickets at the Ex-Servo [the association's major sponsor] on Friday, March 31 from 6pm to 7pm and Saturday, April 1 in Ulladulla Woolworths Complex between 10am to 2pm.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.