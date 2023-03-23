Milton Ulladulla Times
Ulladulla and Districts Netball Association ready for season 2023

Updated March 23 2023 - 2:33pm, first published 2:30pm
THE Ulladulla and Districts Netball Association, encouraged by the success of its recent come-and-try day, is heading toward what will be a successful season.

Local News

