A new "princess" will soon grace the stage and greet the community.
The Horizon Bank Ulladulla Blessing of the Fleet Princess Ball will be held at the Dunn Lewis Centre tomorrow night [Saturday March 25] and 33 highly rated teenagers are in contention.
"We have 33 Princesses this year, which means lots of fabulous floats for our parade," ball coordinator Beck Cameron said.
The quality of entrants means coming up with a winner will be a tough job for the judges.
"Judging takes place a week before the ball, and the entrants will face a panel of professional people sourced from outside the community," Beck said
All the best to the entrants - you will all shine on the night.
Related:
Annabelle Healey/Jack Dowling/Ulladulla Gymnastics
Mya Levy/Manuel Maya/The Fish Shop
Marli Roughley/Harley Stewart/The Pet Stylist/Oceanvibe
Ella Dowling/Joe Nelson/Little Spruce
Lara Young/Tyson MacDonald/Plan B Passenger Service
Ella Sommer/Koby Windshuttle/Vanessa Puglisi Makeup
Jessica Barr/Ben O'Callaghan/IGA Bawley Point
Jayda Harris/Jack Grebert/Lolly Kingdom
Charlotte Campbell/Jacob Jones/Mollymook Surf Club
Tara Leraghy/Jordan Magi/Cartridge World
Jordan Magi/Tara Laraghy/Jasper Peel Baking
Sophie Whitmore/Christian Norman/Ulladulla RV Repair Centre
Maddison Reid/Kohan Elliott/Soulwood Australia
Chloe Rebbeck/Rome Foots/Raine and Horne
Hope Gardner/Taj Cioccarelli/Tile Power Ulladulla
Tahlia Brook/Jaspar Burns/Milton Hair Design
Julia Stevens/Sam Anderson/Baylander Builders
Rebecca Tidbury/Joel Payne/Coastal Kids Early Learning Centre
Asher Lord/Beau Alderman/Focus Food and Beverage
Molly Drysdale/Darcy Jones/McConnell Steel & Fabrications
Abi Tomlinson/Reece Harper/Hisway Earthmoving
McKaii Sherwood/Jasper Duxbury/Yumaro Garden Centre
Maggie Schultz/Lachlan Markovits/Dunn Lewis Centre
Fiene Schaap/Theo Bradley/Woodstock Chocolate
Maddisen Hayman/Ottis Taylor/MUM Real Estate
Erica Kellam/Lachlan Overall/Kellam Buslines
Alana Smith/Wilson Harding/Tailor Made Financial Services
Chloe Grabia/Kai Snyders/ ibuild Creations/Greendraft
Tayla Makarenko/Jesse Grady/Timeless Cosmetic Tattooing
Chloe Jeffers/Lachlan Nunn/IGA Milton
Arkie Berecry/Lachlan Berry/Nikki B's
Elsie Foster/Will Skinner/The Movement Zone Ulladulla
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.