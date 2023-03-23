If you decided to vote early in the NSW State Election, you certainly weren't alone.
So far, in the electorates of South Coast and Kiama more than 20 per cent of us voted with our feet, or at the post box, to beat the crowds on Saturday. And it's not too late to cast an early vote.
Here's how, along with everything else you need to know about Saturday's poll.
WHERE TO VOTE EARLY
South Coast
Today [Friday March 24] the centres will be open from 8:30am until 6pm.
WHERE TO VOTE ON SATURDAY?
You can find a full list of where to vote here tomorrow Saturday, March 25, by putting in your address. Booths are open from 9am to 6pm.
HOW MANY HAVE ALREADY VOTED?
In the South Coast electorate, 21.59 per cent of eligible voters have already voted in the NSW election.
The latest figures from the NSW Electoral Commission show that as of midday Thursday (March 23), 13,090 early and postal votes had been returned.
The South Coast electorate has 60,621 eligible voters.
In the Kiama electorate, 22.24 per cent of eligible voters have gotten in early.
A total of 13,382 early and postal votes have been returned, with the area having a total of 60,170 eligible voters.
WHO ARE THE CANDIDATES?
South Coast candidates
WHAT SEAT AM I IN?
The Legislative Assembly District of South Coast holds 57,524 electors and occupies an area of 2,802 square kilometres.
The area begins in Nowra and stretches all the way through to Bawley Point.
The main centres of this district include Nowra, Huskisson, Mollymook, Vincentia and Ulladulla.
The seat is currently represented by Shelley Hancock of the Liberal Party, who has held it since 2003.
The Legislative Assembly District of Kiama holds 56,298 and occupies an area of 2,275 square kilometres.
This district area stretches from Albion Park through to Falls Creek.
Main centres of this district include Albion Park, Jamberoo, Minnamurra, Kiama, Gerringong, Kangaroo Valley, Shoalhaven Heads, Cambewarra, Bomaderry.
The seat is currently held by Gareth Ward, who was elected as a part of the Liberal Party in 2011 but now is an Independents representative.
Sam Baker is Journalist with the South Coast Register on the South Coast of NSW. He also contributes work to The Batemans Bay Post, Milton Ulladulla Times, Southern Highlands News and Illawarra Mercury. Email: sam.baker@austcommunitymedia.com.au Phone: 0472 904 583
