"The best defence against natural disasters is a prepared community," says Shane Fitzsimmons, former Commissioner of Resilience NSW and the NSW Rural Fire Service.
These words ring true for many of the communities across the southern Shoalhaven, as they have a lived experience of resilience and preparedness and what a huge difference in can make to their lives, before, during and after a natural disaster, as communities discovered in the destructive 2019/20 Summer Bushfires.
This is why St Vincent de Paul Society, as part of its Bushfire Recovery and Community Development Program, has collaborated with other non-profit organisations and individuals from bushfire-impacted communities to hold a forum on community-led resilience for the southern Shoalhaven.
The forum is on Friday March 31 at the Dunn Lewis Centre in Ulladulla.
The Southern Shoalhaven Community Led Resilience Forum is free and open to anyone interested in finding out more about community-led resilience.
The calling question of the forum is: "What is possible when communities connect in personal and community-centred ways?"
"This recognises the vital importance of communities being connected in a safe way, both emotionally and physically, so that they feel inspired and empowered to start their journey towards becoming more resilient," an event spokesperson said.
"This is why the organising committee has put an emphasis on connecting in a safe place, as a key principle of the forum.
"Many in the community are still recovering, mentally and emotionally, following the bushfires, due to stalling effects of COVID-19 lockdowns. Leaving us isolated and unable to connect to each other."
The forum will be an opportunity to hear what leadership is being done in the disaster preparedness space, from keynote speaker Major-General Peter Dunn from the Emergency Leaders for Climate Action.
Peter's speech titled "Climate Change Has Overtaken Our Institutions. Governments must Adapt and Communities Must Prepare" will give participants an in-depth understanding of where the leadership is or isn't in disaster resilience.
The key part of the forum is communities, and people that support communities, sharing their experiences and knowledge of preparing community-led resilience plans or groups.
With two Q& A convened panels consisting of community and agency people that support community preparedness, sharing their knowledge and experiences and taking questions from forum participants.
Greg Webb, a Conjola local who will share his experience of what he calls "Traumatic Growth" is a panel member.
Greg lost his house in the 2019/20 Bushfires and has decided to rebuild a house to a higher bushfire attack level to improve his family's resilience, using the FORTIS house principles.
"I feel that I owe it to all the charities and other organisations that assisted me in recovery to improve my resilience," Greg said.
Tickets can be booked via Try Booking at www.trybooking.com/cgrte or visit the Ulladulla Community Connect calendar at www.communityconnectss.com.au/calendar/ and for further information contact Alasdair Stratton, Vinnies Bushfire Recovery and Community Development Coordinator at E - Alasdair.Stratton@vinnies.org.au or call 0401 863 367.
