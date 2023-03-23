Milton Ulladulla Times
Community led resilience natural disasters resilience forum in Ulladulla on March 31

Updated March 24 2023 - 10:31am, first published 10:30am
Community led resilience natural disasters resilience forum in Ulladulla on March 31. Picture file.

"The best defence against natural disasters is a prepared community," says Shane Fitzsimmons, former Commissioner of Resilience NSW and the NSW Rural Fire Service.

