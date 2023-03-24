Playing fullback one week and then returning to the centres the next is becoming somewhat of a tradition for Milton Ulladulla Rugby League club junior Lily Rogan.
The Steelers Illawarra Harvey Norman Women's Premiership team have made a number of changes to its team, including moving the ever-reliable Rogan back to the centres.
After last week's loss to the Bears, where the local player had the custodian's role, the Steelers will be looking to get back into the winner's circle against the Mounties.
Rogan is part of a key selection move made by the Steelers.
She shifts back to the centres to accommodate Emma Tonegato who returns at fullback for tomorrow's [Saturday March 25] match at Ron Costello Oval, Shellharbour.
Keele Browne, the Milton Ulladulla Rugby League club's other Illawarra player, remains in the centres where she has been a consistent performer.
The Steelers have made another important selection move for the match against the Mounties.
Kezi Apps will make her first home game appearance in Steelers colours in the second row
Apps is adamant the Steelers have what it takes to claim this year's NSW Women's Premiership crown, but the Jillaroos stalwart knows they could just as easily go without finals action at all.
That's the reality of a truly ruthless finals cut that will see a top four emerge from an 11-team race, with second and ninth place on the ladder currently separated by a single win.
The Steelers dropped from top of the ladder to fifth with a heavy loss to the Bears last week and could tumble further should they drop Saturday's clash to second-placed Mounties at Ron Costello Oval.
There's not much room for error at all. The competition's so close and it can just go either way.- Kezie Apps
With just four games remaining, Apps says her side can't afford to repeat the effort dished up against the Bears while in the thick of a top-four jogjam.
"There's not much room for error at all," Apps said.
"The competition's so close and it can just go either way. I've been so impressed with the girls since I've come back and just seen the attitude, the effort on effort stuff is there.
"We didn't play so well on the weekend just gone, but we can learn from that and hopefully the girls don't want to feel that way again. There's a lot of areas we can fix up there that we can control.
"Hopefully it's a learning curve for the girls and, moving forward, we can put some things in place and come out on top."
It will be the Bega product's second outing in Steelers colours having played a crucial role in a 16-10 win over heavyweights the Bulldogs a fortnight ago.
It was part of a planned drip-feed following a post-World Cup break, but the 32-year-old feels primed for the home stretch of the regular season.
"I knew I was going to miss the start of it because coming back so late from the World Cup, and then having so much time off, I wanted to make sure I built a good [training] base before I started playing," she said.
"With NRLW and other things happening this year, I wanted to make sure I could go through injury free, so getting my fitness and building a strong base before I started playing again was important.
"I wanted to do it the right way and a lot of the girls have been training their bums off since November so I didn't want to just come in [over them] and play straight away.
"I wanted to earn the right and earn my position and try to do all the hard work first before I got my opportunity against the Bulldogs."
The NSW Women's Premiership clash will bookend a big day of footy at Ron Costello Oval, with the Steelers also taking on the Raiders in the SG Ball, Harold Matthews and Tarsha Gale Cups.
