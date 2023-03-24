The day I snubbed Albo: the pitfalls of avoiding eye contact with the party faithfull

You know the routine. Election days rolls around and you have to duck and weave the masses of diehard supporters trying to unload their preferred how-to-vote cards on you.
Every election day for me is simple, get in, do my civic duty and leave with a sausage sandwich and maybe a bundle of comedically named cupcakes from the nearest friendly P&C cake stall. The side-quest of this is to make it home without an added pile of recycling.
On one occasion, in my efforts to avoid the handouts, I snubbed Australia's now Prime Minister Anthony Albanese.
I grew up on the Far South Coast, and was living in Merimbula when it came to a prominent by-election in July 2020 following the retirement through illness of its Federal MP Mike Kelly.
The media circus was in full swing with camera crews from nearly a half-dozen prime time channels outside the polling booths, and when I showed up to the local primary school to cast my ballot I was determined to avoid them.
So when a dainty mitt politely extended from the scrum to shake my hand I rather rudely waived it away.
I looked back and with some embarrassment realised I had rejected Albo.
Most Aussies would have seen the TV footage of Scott Morrison being snubbed for handshakes during an unscripted stop to Cobargo following the Black Summer bushfires a few months earlier.
I went home, dreading seeing my grizzled election day appearance all over prime time news in the same way the Scomo snubbing was.
To my relief it never came about; the cameras must have missed it.
I still dread having to run the gauntlet of the party supporters, but at least the democracy sausages are back on the barbecue.
Jacob McMaster
Deputy Editor
I am passionate about amplifying people's stories and trying to do them justice in the written word. I find pressure washing videos soothing. email me jacob.mcmaster@austcommunitymedia.com.au or 0406 212 845.
