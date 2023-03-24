THE messages from Neil Murray's upcoming performance at the Milton Theatre will resonate with a local audience. The well-known singer-songwriter-guitarist and writer is renowned for his passionate songs and his honesty when it comes to the treatment of the First Nations People and the damage done to the environment. He is releasing a new album, 'The Telling', on Friday, March 31 and the first single 'Broken Land' has already been released. Murray on the eve of his Saturday, April 15 performance at the Milton Theatre said 'Broken Land' suits the tone of the album. He performed once before at the Milton Theatre with Jim Moginie from Midnight Oil and is looking forward to his upcoming performance. "The Milton Theatre is a nice room with a nice atmosphere - it's a class venue. I like performing in regional venues," he said. He is excited about coming to Milton to perform and will be supported by Melanie Horsnell. Songs from 'The Telling' will be played on the night but he won't be playing every song from the album. He said he will perform some of his "back-tracks" on the night. Go to https://www.stickytickets.com.au/gl7al/neil_murray.aspx to get tickets for the Milton Theatre performance.