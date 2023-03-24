So on Sunday you can head to Sussex for a car event and then plan your week with the following events that are coming up.
Oh - don't forget to vote tomorrow - speaking of all what's on things.
Share your pride and joy at the Sussex Inlet Classic Show and Shine. There will be a great range of vintage, veteran, classic and commercial cars on display, along with street machines; modified vehicles; military vehicles and traditional wooden boats. More than 100 vehicles are set to be on show. Stop by the Lakehaven Reserve near Sussex Inlet Bowling Club, Sunday (March 26) from 9am.
Join the Heart Foundation's Happy Feet walking groups on one of more of these walks. The upcoming Happy Feet Walks are: Monday March 27. Meet at carpark rear off the Ulladulla Bowlo, Walk Millards Creek. Tuesday March 26, Meet at Lion Park shelter shed Burrill Lake. Walk to be decided on the day. Wednesday March 29. Meet at Lighthouse Oval carpark. Walk to Lighthouse via road or tracks. Thursday march 30. Meet at Rotary Park carpark. Walk harbour foreshore or "One Track". Friday March 31.Meet at Lion Park shelter shed Burrill Walk to be decided on the day. Meet at 7:50am at the locations listed.
The Milton CWA weekly Wednesday event at hall 55 Wason Street, Milton will have an abundance of jams, pickles, conserves and much more. If you're in the area please call into the hall. There may even be some baked goods available too. Wednesday's Stall in the Hall is a great opportunity to learn about our organisation. You can enjoy fellowship, craft morning tea from 10am to 1pm.
Sit back, relax, and enjoy : Bill "Swampy" Marsh's stories and songs on Monday, March 27 from 2pm to 3pm at the Ulladulla Library. Presented with a touch of magic, a dollop of dry Australian humour, and a splash of fun. Bookings can be made online at shoalhavenlibraries.com.au/events or call the library on 4444 8820.
Come to the Ulladulla Library and decorate cookies with icing and sweets and make yummy Easter egg treats. For children aged 5-12. Bookings can be made online at shoalhavenlibraries.com.au/events or call the library on 4444 8820.
Come along to Ulladulla Library and pick up a bargain on Wednesday, March 29 from 9.30am to 4.30 pm. There will be plenty of pre-loved library books for sale across fiction, non-fiction, adult and junior titles. Books are $1 each, fill your own bag for $5, or buy a library bag and fill it up for $10.
THE popular Mollymook Ocean Swim, a yearly event, is scheduled for Saturday April 1, 2023 The Mollymook Surf Club, the organiser's for this year's event, having been working hard in the background to put the finishing touches to their plans for this year's annual even and have come up with a program events. The schedule is: 6.30 am Check-ins open for all swimmers inside Mollymook Surf Club Hall. 8.00 am Check-ins close for the 500m swim. 8.15 am Safety briefing for the 500m competitors. 8.30 am 500m swim starts at southern end of Mollymook Beach. 8.55 am Safety briefing for the 2.2km competitors. 9.00 am check-ins for the 2.2km swim closes. 9.00 am Bus transport to the northern end of beach begins. (Walking the beach to the north end is also an option). 10.00 am 2.2km swim starts at the northern end of Mollymook Beach. 11.45 am The 'Dash for Cash' swim starts at the southern end of Mollymook Beach. 12.00 noon is the presentation. Shortly after the presentation, the bar will open for the remainder of the afternoon. Entries are open on the 'Ocean Swims.com' website: https://oceanswims.com/event/mollymook-ocean-swim/
The Cancer Support Foundation of Milton Ulladulla has announced the meeting dates for its Men's Health and Cancer Support Group for 2023. The Men's Health and Cancer Support group meets on the second Tuesday of each month from 6pm to 7.30pm at the Milton and Ulladulla Bowling Club 68/74 St Vincent Street, Ulladulla in the upstairs meeting room. The purpose of the support group is to provide a confidential and safe place where men affected by cancer or other health issues can meet, talk make friends, give and receive support, feel heard and understood by empathetic people and listen to one another in a non-judgmental and caring environment. For further information please contact, Peter Still on 0448 545 652, email Peter at acaciahouse@bigpond.com, Lloyd Crome on 0419 697 851 or Bill Jansens Nurse Practitioner on 0423 023 832.
THE messages from Neil Murray's upcoming performance at the Milton Theatre will resonate with a local audience. The well-known singer-songwriter-guitarist and writer is renowned for his passionate songs and his honesty when it comes to the treatment of the First Nations People and the damage done to the environment. He is releasing a new album, 'The Telling', on Friday, March 31 and the first single 'Broken Land' has already been released. Murray on the eve of his Saturday, April 15 performance at the Milton Theatre said 'Broken Land' suits the tone of the album. He performed once before at the Milton Theatre with Jim Moginie from Midnight Oil and is looking forward to his upcoming performance. "The Milton Theatre is a nice room with a nice atmosphere - it's a class venue. I like performing in regional venues," he said. He is excited about coming to Milton to perform and will be supported by Melanie Horsnell. Songs from 'The Telling' will be played on the night but he won't be playing every song from the album. He said he will perform some of his "back-tracks" on the night. Go to https://www.stickytickets.com.au/gl7al/neil_murray.aspx to get tickets for the Milton Theatre performance.
