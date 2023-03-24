Police seek public assistance following an alleged obscene exposure incident at Narrawallee

Police are appealing for public assistance to identify a man following an alleged obscene exposure at a beach at Narrawallee.
Police say that last Sunday [March 19] at about 5.50pm, a 28-year-old woman was walking her dog along Narrawallee Beach's off-leash dog area, when a man, not known to her, allegedly exposed himself and performed a sexual act in front of her.
The incident was reported to officers attached to South Coast Police District who has commenced an investigation.
As inquiries continue, police would like to speak to a man described as Caucasian in appearance, aged between 25 and 30 years old, about 170cm-175cm tall, of thin build and with short brown hair.
At the time, the man was wearing beige shorts and a white tee-shirt and was with a cream Labrador.
Anyone with information is urged to call Ulladulla Police or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
