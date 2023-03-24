Milton Ulladulla Times
Alleged obscene exposure incident at Narrawallee

Updated March 24 2023 - 2:56pm, first published 2:50pm
Police seek public assistance following an alleged obscene exposure incident at Narrawallee

Police are appealing for public assistance to identify a man following an alleged obscene exposure at a beach at Narrawallee.

