Milton Ulladulla Times
Home/News/Local News

Horizon Bank Ulladulla Blessing of the Fleet Festival Princess for 2023

Updated March 27 2023 - 8:33am, first published 8:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Fiene Schaap is still glowing with excitement and pride after being named the Horizon Bank Ulladulla Blessing of the Fleet Festival Princess for 2023.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Ulladulla news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.