Fiene Schaap is still glowing with excitement and pride after being named the Horizon Bank Ulladulla Blessing of the Fleet Festival Princess for 2023.
She was named the winner at a ball held on Saturday night at the Dunn and Lewis Centre and she received her princess sash and crown in front of her family and friends
Her partner, Theo Bradley, proudly stood alongside her at the Rotary Club of Milton Ulladulla run event.
Marli Roughly was named the first runner-up and the second runner-up was Tara Laraghy.
The judges had a difficult job deciding who would be the ball's main winners on the night as all the entrants could have easily taken the crown.
Fiene is happy that she is the Horizon Bank Ulladulla Blessing of the Fleet Festival Princess for 2023.
"I am very excited and stoked," Fiene said shortly after being named the night's major winner.
"No no," she said when asked if she expected to win.
"There were so many other beautiful people - it's just so exciting."
Fiene said it was a thrill to win such an important and traditional community honour.
The 15-year-old Ulladulla High student loves her community.
She thinks from their experience in the ball that the 2023 entrants and their partners will be looking for other ways to support and get involved within their community.
Fiene said it was important that the Blessing of the Fleet Festival and the ball continues for many years to come.
"I want my kids and grandkids to have the same opportunities and experiences as I got. I think it is all amazing really," she said.
She intended to have a nice celebration to mark the occasion.
Theo said he was confident that Fiene would be named the Horizon Bank Ulladulla Blessing of the Fleet Festival Princess for 2023.
He even started to do up his tie beforehand as he knew Fiene's name was about to be read out.
"I am just so proud and so good to see that she got it," Theo, who is also 15-years-of-age and goes to Ulladulla High, said.
Fiene wants to inspire others to follow in her lead.
"I definitely think that anyone can win - it's not always the best or the person that everyone expects. I think this gives hope to other people and I want people to look after themselves and look after other people - that's really important to me," the 2023 Princess said.
The ball was professionally run and a credit to all the people involved.
Keep an eye out for upcoming photo gallery featuring all the 2023 entrants.
