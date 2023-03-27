Milton Ulladulla Times
Illawarra South Coast claim second straight Laurie Daley Cup

Mitch Jennings
By Mitch Jennings
Updated March 27 2023 - 12:16pm, first published 12:00pm
Illawarra South Coast claimed back-to-back Laurie Daley Cup crowns on Saturday. Picture NSWRL

Led by a powerful effort from Milton Ulladulla Rugby League Club junior, Jarrah Treweek, Illawarra South Coast have claimed back-to-back Laurie Daley Cup crowns with a thrilling 26-24 win over Monaro at Woy Woy on Saturday.

