Members of the Milton Ulladulla VIEW Club gathered at Dunn Lewis Centre recently for the club's monthly luncheon meeting.
President Denise, during the meeting, confirmed that a six-year-old boy would be the new Learning for Life student that the club will sponsor, following the graduation of a student whom VIEW had sponsored for many years.
The club currently sponsors three disadvantaged Australian students on the Smith Family's Learning for Life program.
There was a fun time during the meeting when raffle ticket was drawn and more than 10 nicely prepared Easter hampers were handed out as prizes.
Following a satisfying lunch was the anticipated talk by guest speakers Vicky Turay and Di Mitchell from Yumaro.
Established in 1984, Yumaro Incorporated is a registered charity and NDIS service provider.
Yumaro offers meaningful employment, training, social connections, accommodation and other services. Included among the many services and products they provide, are recycling of paper, cardboard and plastic, shredding of confidential documents, lawn mowing, sandbagging and nursery (Mullala).
Serving people with a disability is at the heart of Yumaro's mission.
Next month, the club will celebrate its 32nd birthday.
Any ladies wishing to know more about the club is welcome to contact Cherrie on 4454 4785.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.