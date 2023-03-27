Mollymook VIEW Club members enjoyed lunch and each other's company in friendship and support of the Smith Family charity, Learning for Life, recently.
The guest speaker at the gathering was Angela Jones who is a guide at the Museum of Australian Democracy in Canberra.
The museum is a living museum of social and political history, located in Old Parliament House, a nationally listed heritage building.
The Museum of Australian Democracy helps people to understand Australia's social and political history by interpreting the past and present and exploring the future.
She usually guides school groups as they are the most numerous visitors to the museum.
Angela assured the meeting that she would be able to guide the group should our Club ever visit Canberra.
As The Smith Family's largest community sponsor of Learning for Life students, VIEW supports the educational outcomes of more than 1,530 children and young people experiencing disadvantage. Through this powerful, longstanding connection, VIEW is proud to enable better futures for young Australians.
Mollymook VIEW Club welcomes visitors and new members.
For more information, please contact President Sue Muir on 0418 400 864.
Next month's meeting is on Monday April 3 and will commence at 11am for 11.30am. Cost is $30.
Please phone Helen Millington by midday Thursday March 30 2023 on 0439 442 609 to advise if you will not be attending.
If you have a special dietary need, please let Helen know a week before the meeting.
There will be a trading table at the April meeting.
