A field of 49 Mollymook Beachside Veteran golfers played a par event recently for the first round of the Phillips Smash Repair Trophy.
Winner of the day was Ian Mitchell with a score of plus four while second place went to Roger Pullinger with a score of plus three in a countback from third placed Phillip Smart.
Nearest-the-pin's were awarded to Ian Mitchell on the secnd , Michael Peacock on the sixth and Graeme Sullivan on the ninth.
Balls were given out for scores down to -1 on a countback, while the six ball wildcard was won by Paul Pfeiffer, so will revert back to two balls next week.
This Wednesday will be a Par Event and the second and final round of the Phillips Smash Repair Trophy. Happy golfing!
