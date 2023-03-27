Blessing of the Fleet Princess Ball coordinator Beck Cameron says the region is lucky to have so many fine young ambassadors.
Beck said this year's Horizon Bank Ulladulla Blessing of the Fleet Princess entrants and their partners were amazing people.
"I am very proud of these young people and the commitment both they and their families have made to making the ball a success," she said.
She said the judges had a hard job deciding one the winner as all the entrants were worthy winners.
"I would like to pass on the comment of one judge - who said that she was 'so impressed by the entrants and their commitment to their communities', and to please pass on to their parents that they have done a magnificent job with these young people - our future is in safe hands'," she said.
The ball coordinator thanked all the event's sponsors and supporters for their effort but said the ball committee, Leonie Smith, Bev Nicholas, Louise Garrett, Avril Prior, Cherie Barnes and Maria Lavalle, deserved special thanks.
"You [the ball committee] have all put in many hours organising everything from crowns and sashes, table arrangements and decoration, arbours, flowers, gifts for partners, ticketing and dance practices," she said.
"You made sure the participants knew exactly where to go, how to get there, how to stand once they got there, and how to leave gracefully.
"Some of these young men and women have never worn a suit, high heels or a tie - and the way they have presented themselves tonight is an absolute credit to them, and everyone who helped to get them here."
