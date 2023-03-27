Milton Ulladulla Times
Ulladulla Probus Club's meeting dates and activities

March 28 2023 - 8:00am
Leadership team from left assistant treasurer Nara Ballhouse, treasurer John Bryant, secretary Mike Fitze, president Joan Johnston and vice president - Leonie Brown.
Leadership team from left assistant treasurer Nara Ballhouse, treasurer John Bryant, secretary Mike Fitze, president Joan Johnston and vice president - Leonie Brown.

The March 2023 Annual General Meeting of the Ulladulla and Districts Probus Club was a chance for club members to thank the leadership and committee team from 2022, and welcome new office holders, as well those continuing in their roles for 2023.

