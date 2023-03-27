The March 2023 Annual General Meeting of the Ulladulla and Districts Probus Club was a chance for club members to thank the leadership and committee team from 2022, and welcome new office holders, as well those continuing in their roles for 2023.
The club's leadership team will include assistant treasurer Nara Ballhouse, treasurer John Bryant, secretary Mike Fitze, president Joan Johnston and vice president Leonie Brown.
The club is grateful for all those who undertaken any role during the past year, all of which helps make the club program a lively form of interaction for members and their guests.
The only essential requirement for most club activities or roles is a sense of humor.
The first committee meeting for the club was held on March 24 and a program of diverse activities has been outlined for the rest of the year.
A major bus tour to Port Macquarie is being undertaken by 31 members and friends - they left this week.
Other outings such as the monthly club barbecue at a range of locations have been organized with a sumptuous menu on each occasion.
The periodic attendance at the Shoalhaven Entertainment Centre is another popular occasion with members. Attendees have the opportunity of enjoying live entertainment with the option of dinner as well.
A Pacific cruise has been organized for the later part of the year giving members the opportunity to enjoy a relaxing sea voyage to tropical locations.
Each monthly meeting is held on the second Friday of the month and morning tea is provided along with a short 10-minute presentation.
A longer presentation by a guest speaker usually is given after morning tea.
Currently the gender balance in the club's membership is two-to-one in the number of females to males, as per the national average for a group of active retirees.
New members and guests are welcome and are sure to be acknowledged by all present at each meeting. Meetings are held at the Ulladulla Bowling Club upstairs meeting room from 9.30am.
For more information, please contact the club by email on ulladullaprobus@gmail.com or via Probus Club of Ulladulla and Districts Inc. P.O. Box 532 Ulladulla, 2539.
