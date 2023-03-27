Ticket sales for StoryFest 2023, the South Coast's popular and dynamic storytelling festival, go on sale Tuesday, April 4.
Peter FitzSimons and Adam Liaw will join a talent-packed line-up of more than 50 authors, musicians, filmmakers, broadcasters, chefs and more.
StoryFest will take place over four big days and nights from Thursday, June 15 to Sunday, June 18.
With events in five venues throughout Milton and Ulladulla, this year's program is the festival's biggest yet.
Festival Director Adam Jeffrey says StoryFest 2023 is a celebration of the richness and diversity of Australian storytelling.
"We are so much more than a writers' festival. This year's program includes live music, performances and a film screening as well as a jam-packed program of conversations with leading, contemporary Australian authors," he said.
Peter FitzSimons is the latest author to join StoryFest Patron Markus Zusak [The Book Thief] and authors Pip Williams [The Dictionary of Lost Words], Robbie Arnott [Limberlost], Chris Hammer [Scrublands], and Holly Wainwright [The Couple Upstairs] as part of the 2023 line-up.
For music fans, Storyfest 2023 is set to light up with live performances and lively discussions headlined by musician, broadcaster, actor and best-selling author, Clare Bowditch. Writer and broadcaster Clementine Ford and performer Libby O'Donovan will also be bringing their smash hit show, Love Sermon, to the festival.
ABC Radio Drive's Richard Glover will also broadcast his popular show Thank God It's Friday live from the Milton Theatre on the Friday evening.
Tickets for this event will go on sale closer to the event.
For foodies, former MasterChef Australia winner Adam Liaw will be collaborating with the team at Cupitt's Estate on a unique festival menu as well as speaking to guests at a special dinner event on the Saturday night.
Local eatery Milk Haus will also be hosting an afternoon of food, fun and fantastic insights with media personality Paul West [ABC TV's River Cottage Australia] exploring the secret stories behind the circle of food - from garden, to plate, to waste and back again.
For lovers of film, there will be a special screening at Milton Theatre of the new documentary, You Can Go Now by award-winning filmmaker and author Larissa Behrendt looking at the life and provocative work of First Nations artist, Richard Bell.
StoryFest will also see the first ever heat of the Australian Poetry Slam held on the South Coast.
Local authors including Walkley Award-winning author Bronwyn Adcock [Currowan], Gunai woman and multidisciplinary artist, Kirli Saunders and award-winning author Inga Simpson [Willowman] will also be celebrated, showcasing home-grown creativity and talent.
This year's StoryFest Schools Program is also the most comprehensive yet with authors and illustrators visiting four local primary schools and Ulladulla High School.
StoryFest would like to thank our major partners, the NSW Government, Tourism Shoalhaven and ABC Radio Sydney and Illawarra for helping to make the festival possible.
What: StoryFest 2023
When: June 15-18 2023
Where: Milton-Ulladulla, NSW South Coast (various venues)
Tickets on sale: April 4 2023
Where to buy: www.storyfest.org.au
Contact: info@storyfest.org.au
