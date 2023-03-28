THE response from the community shows the staff from the Milton Medical Centre that a new health clinic is needed.
The Milton Medical Centre recently welcomed the Federal Government's announcement that its application to establish an Endometriosis and Pelvic Pain GP Clinic in the area was successful.
As word about the announcement drifted out into the community, people reached out to the medical centre wanting to know when the clinic will open and when they can book an appointment.
Dr Katie Macartney, a GP at the Milton Medical Centre, and Practice Manager, Gina Evans, said the announcement was important and exciting for the local community.
"It does indicate there is a need in the community," Dr Macartney said about the expression of interest they have received.
The clinic's announcement was also being widely shared on social media.
"People and friends have commented on how it [the clinic] is badly needed," the doctor said.
Dr Macartney said their proposal to get a clinic explained about the centre's staff, impressive facilities and links within the community, including to other health providers.
"We have 13 doctors and a few have a special interest in women's health," Dr Macartney said.
Their proposal was lodged in October 2022.
The Milton Medical Centre is waiting for details in regard to how the centre will operate.
"What we do know is that it will be a multidisciplinary clinic and there won't just be doctors. There are nurses involved and allied health professionals like physiotherapists and there will be an education component," Dr Macartney said.
Mrs Evans cannot wait for the final details to come that will see the clinic open.
"Our facility is equipped to take on this project and we just need the final details," Mrs Evans said.
Mrs Evans said the clinic would help many women in the future and she is also certain it's needed in the community.
The Practice Manager said the clinic could also help and guide women with their fertility health needs.
Meanwhile, Dr Macartney said endometriosis was a condition they treated every single day at the Milton-based medical centre.
"A lot can be done in primary care to reduce the symptoms and pain associated with endometriosis and pelvic pain," she said.
"The Milton Endometriosis and Pelvic Pain GP Clinic will focus on early diagnosis and promote early access to intervention, care and treatment."
They hope the clinic will be open within the next few months.
Federal Member for Gilmore, Fiona Phillips, said she was "absolutely thrilled" that the Albanese Labor Government would be delivering such specialised care to the region.
"This is a big win for women's health on the NSW South Coast," she said.
"This new clinic in Milton will help reduce diagnostic delays and promote early access to specialised care and treatment.
"Having this dedicated clinic located in Milton will provide better access to the care they need. This is a huge win for women's health in our region. I want to commend Assistant Minister for Health and Aged Care Ged Kearney MP for recognising the need for specialised care for women with endometriosis and pelvic pain, and for making it a priority for the Albanese Labor Government.
"The new clinic in Milton is a crucial step forward, and I am proud that our community will be able to benefit from it."
