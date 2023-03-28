Karina Peters and Holly Levers are tired but still smiling following their recent record-breaking ten pin bowling attempt.
The two local residents, on Monday, attempted to set a record in The Australian Book of Records at Shoalhaven City Lanes, Narang Road, Bomaderry.
The record that they will be attempted was = Ladies Disability Duo Highest Pinfall of String Pins in two hours
The girls did a wonderful job and naturally are very tired.
The two independent witnesses were Serena Copley [Ward One Councillor - Shoalhaven City Council] and Sean Douglas [Programs Manager, Schools and Youth - Special Olympics] watched as the girls attempted to break the record.
Total Pinfall at the end of the two hours of bowling was: 2904 pins - Karina had 1792 and Holly had 1112.
Holly and Karina also raised money raised for One Door Mental Health, West Street, Nowra and presented the group $1 202.
All documentation will now be sent to TABOR [The Australian Book of Records] for their adjudication and hopefully, the girls will have been successful in their attempt to set a record.
Karina [born with Williams Syndrome] began bowling at the age of 10 with The Hornsby Rockets.
After the Hornsby alley closed Karina continued bowling with the new Rockets team at Rooty Hill until moving down to the South Coast where she now bowls in a league at Shoalhaven City Lanes, Bomaderry.
Holly [born with F-G Syndrome] through Special Olympics has had a go at everything, Cricket, Athletics, Bocce but her favourite is still Ten Pin Bowling.
When Holly moved to the South Coast with her family, she met Karina through their exercise physiologist and they now bowl together in a League along with Holly's uncle and Karina's mum.
Karina and Holly still love participating in other league championships and tournaments around NSW.
