THE words "a fabulous weekend" sum up the Mollymook Outrigger Canoe Club's recent 20th-anniversary celebrations.
The Outriggers, to mark the occasion, held a regatta on Saturday, March 25 during the day, followed by an anniversary dinner in the evening.
Both the regatta and dinner were well supported by locals and visitors alike.
The dinner was supported by more than 100 people and the weather held out for the competitors who took part in the regatta.
The Mollymook Outrigger Canoe Club's regatta entrants also had great success on the water.
The club had four teams in the regatta and all four won their divisions.
The locals dominated in the open women's long, open men's short, senior master women's short and golden master women's short.
The club's individual competitors Damian Staunton and Damian Searle also did well.
Damian Staunton won the overall OC1 /OC 2 10km race as well as his division win.
Damian Searle came second in his division.
